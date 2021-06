May 18—WATERLOO — Vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks in county buildings, the Black Hawk County supervisors decided unanimously Tuesday. The change to the mask policy does not explicitly outline requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated people, but instead urges people to follow the new CDC guidelines. The CDC announced Thursday that vaccinated people do not need to wear masks or distance from others, and it said most vaccinated people don't need to get tested for COVID-19 after known exposures to the virus.