The Memorial Day sales have started early this year which is awesome news if you want to treat yourself ahead of the long weekend. Right now, for instance, if you’re looking for some new workout earbuds, you’re in luck. The Apple AirPods Pro are on sale at Amazon for just $197. That’s a savings of $52 making it a great time to upgrade your listening wear for when you’re hitting the gym or going out for a run. Apple AirPods of all kinds are always in high demand so expect stock to run low soon. If you want to get in on this great deal, we recommend snapping them up as soon as possible.