Star Wars: J.J. Abrams says he’s learned having a plan is ‘critical’
In celebrating the 10th anniversary of nostalgic ’70s-set sci-fi flick Super 8, J.J. Abrams faced questions about a different sci-fi movie, one which didn’t receive quite the same warm response. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, divided fans. Criticism was aimed at the “creative handoff” between directors Abrams and Rian Johnson, who took on The Last Jedi, the middle chapter.newsatw.com