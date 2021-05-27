Star Wars: J.J. Abrams says he’s learned having a plan is ‘critical’

In early 2013, mere months after Disney officially purchased Lucasfilm from George Lucas, it was announced that J.J. Abrams had been hired to direct the first movie in a new Star Wars trilogy, what we now know as The Force Awakens. In the immediate years afterwards, the Mouse House brought aboard Rian Johnson and Colin Trevorrow to helm what would eventually be titled The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, respectively, but when Trevorrow departed the latter project, Abrams came back to wrap up the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy. But it wasn’t just a matter of him sitting back in the director’s chair; he also had to rewrite the script with Chris Terrio to end this trilogy in a matter he saw fit. Abrams took away a big lesson from that experience.