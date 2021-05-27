Shenandoah National Park pt. 2: AT Days 58-60
The days hike began with finishing the ascent up Hightop Mountain, before descending down to Swift Run Gap, a very busy road crossing. From there the AT ascends back up into the woods and gradually inclines in typical Shenandoah fashion, before gradually descending down to another road crossing. The trail repeats this process for the first 11 miles until reaching the junction for the Lewis Mountain Campground store. I took the brief side trail and treated myself to a beer with the bag of chips I purchased.thetrek.co