Shenandoah National Park pt. 2: AT Days 58-60

In the past year, I have spent time at our local parks for exercise and takeout or picnic adventures. These experiences have made me appreciate our town even more because we are fortunate to have many beautiful green spaces. For this column, I invited our local historian and fellow San Pedro Today contributor Angela Romero to join me for a few sandwich-in-the-park outings. In my column, you’ll find four of my favorite sandwiches, while in hers, you’ll learn some interesting facts about the parks we visited.