After power outages: Iran bans crypto mining over the summer

By MRT Staff
marketresearchtelecast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIran’s government has banned the mining of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin until the end of the summer – even by those responsible with a license. President Hassan Rouhani said this on Wednesday, citing the power outages that have been plaguing the Islamic Republic for months. The month-long ban on crypto mining will solve the problem, assured Rouhani in the cabinet. It is already in force and will last until September 22nd. At the same time, however, he also admitted that 85 percent of the mining in Iran would take place without the necessary license, quoted the news agency Reuters.

marketresearchtelecast.com
