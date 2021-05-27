Cancel
South San Francisco, CA

A name change for Serra

San Mateo Daily Journal
 6 days ago

In these cancel culture times it’s not surprising that the South San Francisco School District is planning a name change for Junipero Serra Elementary School (“Serra school name change advances” in the May 21 edition of the Daily Journal). On the horizon, expect someone to plan a name change for the El Camino Real which links 21 missions from San Diego to San Francisco. There are countless major California cities and counties that are in danger of name changes. This includes Sacramento. The state’s capital, its name derived from the Spanish word for sacrament.

