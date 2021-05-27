Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Three-Vehicle Crash Causes Injuries at Sacramento Parking Lot

Cover picture for the articleDrunk Driving May Have Been a Factor in Florin Road Intersection Crash. A three-vehicle crash in Sacramento on May 25 caused injuries to one person in a gasoline station parking lot accident. The collision occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Watt and Whitney avenues in the Arden-Arcade area. Two of the vehicles had to be towed from the accident site, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Hit-and-Run Driver on El Camino Avenue Involved in Pedestrian Fatality. A pedestrian fatality occurred in Sacramento on May 15 after the walker was hit by a hit-and-run driver. The report by the Sacramento Police Department stated that officers were sent to investigate a report of an accident at El Camino Avenue and Clay Street at about 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a woman lying in the road who had suffered critical injuries.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a deadly hit and run from Saturday night. The Sacramento Police Department said in a press release that the incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. on May 15 at the intersection of El Camino Avenue and Clay Street. When officers got to the...
ISLETON, Calif. — Crews on Sunday are searching for a person in the delta area in Sacramento County after a boat flipped, officials said. Dispatchers with the River Delta Fire District received a call around 11:50 a.m. near the B & W Resort Marina off of Brannan Island Road in Isleton for the report of the flipped boat, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.
A teen, 17, reportedly went into the water around 9 p.m. Saturday and never came back up, according to witnesses. Crews from the Sacramento Metro Fire Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office searched for the teen, but didn't find him. They plan to return to the river on Sunday.
RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – The body of a teenage boy who went missing while swimming on the American River Saturday has been located. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the body of the 17-year-old at a deep spot that had poor visibility using a “remotely operated vehicle,” Sacramento Metro Fire Department public information officer Chris Vestal told CBS13.