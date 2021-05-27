Three-Vehicle Crash Causes Injuries at Sacramento Parking Lot

Drunk Driving May Have Been a Factor in Florin Road Intersection Crash. A three-vehicle crash in Sacramento on May 25 caused injuries to one person in a gasoline station parking lot accident. The collision occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Watt and Whitney avenues in the Arden-Arcade area. Two of the vehicles had to be towed from the accident site, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).