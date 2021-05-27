Cancel
New York City, NY

Take pride in police: The city’s politicians should stand united against excluding cops from the gay pride parade

By Travis Weik
Shelbyville News
 6 days ago

If nothing changes and New York City’s Pride Parade insists upon barring uniformed police officers, members of the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community organizing the parade will send a clear message to their brothers and sisters who also happen to be cops: You aren’t welcome in our community if you have taken the oath to serve and protect New Yorkers. Choose the NYPD or the LGBT community, not both. And that will be tremendously destructive for both groups.

