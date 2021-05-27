The Deep House invites us to live a chilling underwater experience: first trailer

The VR experience for Army of the Dead might be a little more exciting than the movie for some folks, or it might be every bit as entertaining depending on how people felt about Zack Snyder’s movie since it did get mixed reactions from the audience members. But this type of experience could be what might redeem the idea a bit since VR is pretty popular at the moment and the ability to step into the story as a part of Las Vengeance to help save the living as they try to escape Las Vegas should be something that people can get into. After watching the movie it does feel that there’s more to be told and a story that could allow people to immerse themselves in the world that Zack Snyder attempted to create. The only difference is that in this world there’s bound to be a pretty big waitlist to get in, since the VR experience is only taking place in various cities at this time, with plans to make the attraction available in other areas eventually. One can only imagine the cost that will be incurred to get into this experience as well since between the popularity of the story and the technology it’s fair to say that the cost could be a little more than some folks are willing to pay. Whether it’s worth it or not will be up to the fans that get to take on the experience, but from just a glimpse it looks like it will be a lot of fun and could be one of the most amazing attractions that Vegas has come up with in a while. That’s kind of ambitious, but a VR experience such as this would definitely be interesting as well as exhilarating.