The Deep House invites us to live a chilling underwater experience: first trailer

By MRT Staff
marketresearchtelecast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Deep House is the new sensation of french horror cinema, a bizarre story that takes us to the bottom of a lake where apparently there is a cursed place in the form of a haunted house. Thus, the French filmmakers Julien maury Y Alexandre Bustillo, authors of the remake of the thriller Inside, this time they bet on an oppressive experience in the depths of a lake that mixes the always effective aquatic terror with paranormal events.

marketresearchtelecast.com
Moviesfangirlish.com

See The ‘Let Us In’ Amazing Trailer And First Look

A new movie has our attention! We’re talking about Let Us In. A thriller that will delight lovers of adrenaline, adventure and that tension that leaves you glued to the sofa, without being able to look away. Here’s the trailer and the first look. You are going to love it.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘The Deep House’: Directors of French Horror Film ‘Inside’ Explore an Underwater Haunted House [Trailer]

How do you put a fresh new spin on the classic haunted house movie? Well, going below the depths and taking an aquatic horror approach is certainly a good place to start…. French filmmaking duo Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, best known for their ultra-violent Inside, as well as Livid and Leatherface, are next diving into aquatic horror with The Deep House, in which a couple of divers discover a haunting in the depths of a lake.
MoviesGamespot

New Horror Movie Censor Gets Freaky First Trailer

The first trailer for the upcoming horror movie Censor has been released. The British chiller hits theaters on June 11, with an On Demand release following a week later. The movie is set in the UK in the 1980s and focuses on a woman named Enid, who works as a film censor, cutting gory horror movies for public consumption. But when she is given an old, long-forgotten film to look through, she becomes convinced that the main actor is her sister, who disappeared in mysterious circumstances many years earlier. Censor picked up rave reviews at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it looks like a must-see mixing of paranoid thriller and mind-bending horror. Check the trailer out below:
TV & Videosgeekgirlauthority.com

RESIDENT EVIL: INFINITE DARKNESS Trailer Gives Us Those Good Horror Chills

Netflix is here to fuel my horror-loving heart today! They dropped a brand new trailer for the upcoming Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness series. This one gives us so much more. More story, more characters, more bioweapons! The series brings Leon (voiced by Nick Apostolides) and Claire (voiced by Stephanie Panisello) back together as they investigate another outbreak. The series takes place in 2006, placing in between the events of Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 5.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Chilling horror Caveat gets a trailer and pictures

Shudder has released a trailer and images for director Damien McCarthy’s upcoming horror movie Caveat featuring Ben Caplan as lonely wanderer Isaac, trapped in a terrifying game of cat and mouse when he takes a job to take care of his landlord’s niece in a remote house on a remote island; look here …
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

House of Ashes Releases New Trailer

Set in 2003, House of Ashes tells the story of a military unit in Iraq. Taking place someplace in the Zagros mountains, the unit gets in a skirmish with local forces. The gunfire and weaponry suddenly cause a rift that engulfs them all. Everyone falls into a buried ancient Sumerian temple cut off from the outside world. Now trapped underground, the two groups quickly realize that they aren’t alone down in the depths of the earth. Something sinister, something evil, is lurking in the darkness and is eager to hunt its new prey.
MoviesFirst Showing

First Teaser Trailer for Freaky Italian 'A Classic Horror Story' Movie

Something scary from Italy… Netlfix has unveiled a short teaser trailer for another new horror offering this summer, to go along with their Fear Street horror trilogy in July. This Italian horror film also opens in July. Despite being titled A Classic Horror Story, this definitely isn't any classic horror at all. Five strangers share a journey aboard a camper, but after an accident they find themselves in a forest populated by strange beings from which it is impossible to get out. Listed as a "cerebral" & scary" horror about an an abandoned house: "it looks like the classic horror movie and instead…" Starring Matilda Lutz, Francesco Russo, Peppino Mazzotta, Yuliia Sobol, Will Merrick, Alida Baldari Calabria, plus Cristina Donadio. There's not much to this teaser – but there is enough to get horror fans' attention, and a nod to Evil Dead.
Video GamesTVOvermind

Army of the Dead VR Experience Trailer Looks Awesome

The VR experience for Army of the Dead might be a little more exciting than the movie for some folks, or it might be every bit as entertaining depending on how people felt about Zack Snyder’s movie since it did get mixed reactions from the audience members. But this type of experience could be what might redeem the idea a bit since VR is pretty popular at the moment and the ability to step into the story as a part of Las Vengeance to help save the living as they try to escape Las Vegas should be something that people can get into. After watching the movie it does feel that there’s more to be told and a story that could allow people to immerse themselves in the world that Zack Snyder attempted to create. The only difference is that in this world there’s bound to be a pretty big waitlist to get in, since the VR experience is only taking place in various cities at this time, with plans to make the attraction available in other areas eventually. One can only imagine the cost that will be incurred to get into this experience as well since between the popularity of the story and the technology it’s fair to say that the cost could be a little more than some folks are willing to pay. Whether it’s worth it or not will be up to the fans that get to take on the experience, but from just a glimpse it looks like it will be a lot of fun and could be one of the most amazing attractions that Vegas has come up with in a while. That’s kind of ambitious, but a VR experience such as this would definitely be interesting as well as exhilarating.
Movies/Film

‘The Deep House’ Trailer Blends Aquatic Horror With a Haunted House Story

Get ready to go deep with the spooky, water-logged The Deep House. The new horror film from Inside filmmakers Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo follows a pair of YouTubers who dive down into a sunken house only to discover they’re not alone. In other words, this sounds like a haunted house movie where the house is underwater, and that’s a neat idea we haven’t really seen before. Take a deep breath and watch The Deep House trailer below.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Censor trailer: First look at video nasty film called ‘best British horror in years’

A new video nasty film branded “the best British horror in years” now has a trailer.Buzz has surrounded Censor since its debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.The film premiered as part of the festival’s coveted Midnight section, which previously introduced the world to horrors including The Blair Witch Project (1999), Saw (2004) and, more recently, Hereditary (2018).Directed by Prano Bailey-Bond, the film follows a film censor named Enid (Niamh Algar) who discovers a chilling link between a violent horror film and the disappearance of her sister years before.Before too long, Enid finds herself on a quest...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes gets a creepy trailer ahead of first gameplay

House of Ashes, the third game in Supermassive Games' Dark Pictures Anthology, received a short teaser trailer today ahead of a full gameplay reveal coming Thursday, May 27. You don't need to worry if you haven't played the previous Dark Pictures games; they're all standalone horror stories connected only by their names and some themes. House of Ashes is set in 2003 Iraq. CIA field operative Rachel King leads a group to the Zagros mountain range to investigate a weapons facility, only for her team to be ambushed by enemy soldiers. Amidst the conflict, an earthquake of some sort swallows both sides and sends them tumbling into an underground temple. You know what that means: ancient monsters.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Shock Docs: The Devil Made Me Do It’: Discovery+ Sets Reality Version Of Latest ‘Conjuring’ Film

EXCLUSIVE: And how does your client plead, Counselor? Not guilty by reason of Satan, Your Honor. A new Discovery+ documentary chronicles the real-life case of a Connecticut man who was charged with a brutal murder and claimed innocence by insisting “the devil made me do it.” The streamer set a June 11 premiere date for Shock Docs: The Devil Made Me Do It, which examines the harrowing events leading up to the killing and the astonishing court case that followed.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Trailer for the Mountain Climbing Thriller MAGIC MOUNTAINS

This is a trailer for an upcoming indie mountain climbing thriller from the Netherlands titled Magic Mountains. The movie comes from writer and director Urszula Antoniak (Nothing Personal, Code Blue, and Beyond Words). The film has a mysterious setup, and it looks like it’ll be interesting to watch unfold. The...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

80s-set horror-comedy Evil Everywhere gets a trailer, poster and images

Ahead of its release later this month, a poster, trailer and images have arrived online for writer-director Mykee Morettini’s 1980s-set horror-comedy Evil Everywhere which follows three friends as they try to stop a demonic force that is slaughtering high school students; check them out here courtesy of Wild Eye Distributing…
Moviescommunityjournal.net

First Trailer for THE NEUTRAL GROUND

The first trailer for writer and comedian CJ Hunt’s THE NEUTRAL GROUND has arrived ahead of the World Premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival! View the trailer here. The film will also screen at AFI DOCS next month ahead of its. national television broadcast as the Opening Film for...
Moviescriticalhit.net

Watch: The final trailer for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is the upcoming third entry in The Conjuring horror franchise, and the eighth entry overall in the franchise’s expanded universe that includes the three Annabelle movies and The Nun, which were all direct spin-offs, and the standalone entry The Curse of La Llorona.
MoviesFirst Showing

Official US Trailer for Freaky Supernatural Horror 'The Evil Next Door'

"There's something in that house." Magnet Releasing has debuted a new official US trailer for a super freaky Swedish horror film titled The Evil Next Door, arriving in the US this June to give you the creeps. Not the most original concept, but this looks extremely scary which is what really counts. New to her stepmom role Shirin moves into a duplex with her partner, Fredrik, and his son, Lucas. The new home feels like the right place to start becoming a family. But when Fredrik leaves for work, strange things are heard from the other, uninhabited side. And who is Lucas' new friend that he keeps talking about? The Evil Next Door stars Dilan Gwyn, Linus Wahlgren, and Eddie Eriksson Dominguez as Lucas. The horror fans at Dread Central say it's "one of the scariest supernatural horror movies I’ve seen in years!" Try to sleep after watching this.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

First Trailer: “Escape Room 2”

Sony Pictures has released the trailer for “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions,” the sequel to Adam Robitel’s psychological thriller a few years back. In the new film, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive…and discovering they’ve all played the game before.