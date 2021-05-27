The Deep House invites us to live a chilling underwater experience: first trailer
The Deep House is the new sensation of french horror cinema, a bizarre story that takes us to the bottom of a lake where apparently there is a cursed place in the form of a haunted house. Thus, the French filmmakers Julien maury Y Alexandre Bustillo, authors of the remake of the thriller Inside, this time they bet on an oppressive experience in the depths of a lake that mixes the always effective aquatic terror with paranormal events.marketresearchtelecast.com