Biden says he will quadruple the immigrant cap imposed by Trump this year to 65,000. Will that include the 900-1,500 per day since his inauguration, 65 days ago?. I really don’t understand the writer who was criticizing the City of Martinsburg over the county clerk position — the key word is county. The city has nothing to do with the county clerk position. Also, to the Berkeley County writer: Math and English are needed more than science for children. Have you looked at how they are failing in the basics? But what the heck, they keep lowering the standards to dumb up America.