I still remember coming home from the doctor’s office and having to completely restock my pantry because of this new gluten free diet. Since I was ten years old, I didn’t even understand what gluten was, so I had to get a lot of help from my parents and other adults. I have now been on a gluten free diet for five years and it has been very hard. Throughout these five years, I have had to change the type of food I eat as well as limit my options when it comes to food choices. It is also more expensive to buy gluten free foods. However, it has all been worth it, because a gluten free diet has helped me feel a lot better and has helped me minimize other symptoms.