Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Catawba County, NC

Live music events planned across Catawba Valley

Hickory Daily Record
 6 days ago

The 13th annual Swingin’ Under the Stars performance will be held in downtown Hickory under the sails Sunday, May 30, from 6:30-10 p.m. This free, outdoor event features the Hickory Jazz Orchestra under the leadership of founder Rick Cline. The group will perform classic 1940s-era big band arrangements from the great American songbook.

hickoryrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelby, NC
City
Hickory, NC
Hickory, NC
Entertainment
County
Catawba County, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dom Flemons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Bluegrass Music#Live Music#Swing Music#Jazz Music#Classic Music#Event Venues#Swingin Under The Stars#American#The Hickory Music Factory#Hmf#Whky#Grand Ole Opry#The White House#The Tray Wellington Band#The Earl Scruggs Center#Wps#Hickory Wine Shoppe#Warehouse Cuban Cantina#Wpsymphony Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Catawba County, NCHickory Daily Record

County library offers Summer Learning program

NEWTON — If you’ve been anticipating the start of Summer Learning at the Catawba County Library, the wait is almost over. Registration for the 10-week adventure opens on Monday, May 17. Summer Learning invites people of all ages to engage with books, ideas, and information while schools are out of...
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

Festival to show 11 short films on Saturday in Morganton; second event is June 5 in Hickory

Local filmmaker Julie Whitis-Church saw a need for a festival dedicated to showcasing short films. “Creating a film festival has been one of my passions and goals for many years now,” she said. “I started putting it together, planning, talking to filmmakers and doing research. I wanted to put together a festival that all filmmakers would feel welcome, provide a constructive, encouraging experience, and celebrate their time, talent and hard work.”
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

Jameson Reception Center officially dedicated at CVCC

HICKORY — Honoring the legacy of a long-time significant figure at Catawba Valley Community College, the Thomas W. Jameson Reception Center was officially dedicated this past week. CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw, CVCC Foundation Executive Director Teresa Biggs and Department Head of Accounting and Business Programs Christy Lefevers gathered for a...
Catawba County, NCHickory Daily Record

Column: Monument honors county's war dead

This article is written in response to the many recent articles in the Hickory Daily Record and Newton Observer about requests to remove the historic statue of a Confederate soldier. The statue has been in that spot on the grounds of the old Courthouse — now Catawba County Museum of History since it was erected in 1907. Until recent years there was never a controversy or outcry over its location or its meaning.
Newton, NCHickory Daily Record

Symphony concert, theatre productions planned for this weekend

Western Piedmont Symphony to hold ‘Comeback Concert’. The Western Piedmont Symphony will return to symphonic music with a Comeback Concert on Saturday, May 15, live at J.E. Broyhill Civic Center and via livestream at 7:30 p.m. This concert will feature Mozart’s Overture to “Così fan tutte,” Haydn’s Symphony No. 82,...
Newton, NCHickory Daily Record

Newton-Conover Rotary presents service awards

NEWTON — The Rotary Club of Newton-Conover recently held its annual Rotary Night Celebration at Catawba Country Club. Each year the Charles Corriher Vocational Service Award is presented to a Rotarian or a member of the community that exemplifies the best of his or her profession. The winners have included men and women whose commitment to good citizenship through their work has honored the Rotary motto: Service Above Self. This award began in 1976.
Hickory, NCfocusnewspaper.com

City Of Hickory’s Spring Into Summer Event, Thurs., May 27

Hickory – Looking for activities, camps, entertainment, and educational opportunities for children over the summer?. The City of Hickory and the Catawba County Partnership for Children will host Spring into Summer on Thursday, May 27, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Taft Broome Park. This summer kick-off event will bring together informational booths to address that question for families. Entertainment and free hot dogs will be provided. COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available from StarMed.
Hickory, NCfocusnewspaper.com

Skeleton Crew Opens This Thursday, May 13, At HCT

Hickory – It is 2008, the height of the Great Recession and the auto industry is devastated. While CEOs and corporate boards attempt to keep their companies afloat, workers down on the line in Detroit wonder how much longer they’ll be able to put food on the table. That’s the...
Catawba County, NCcatawbacountync.gov

Catawba County News

Join the Fun of Summer Learning at the Catawba County Library. If you’ve been anticipating the start of Summer Learning at the Catawba County Library, the wait is almost over. Registration for the 10-week adventure opens on Monday, May 17!. Summer Learning invites people of all ages to engage with...
Hickory Daily Record

Hoppin' Around Hickory: May 14 edition

Photo George would not think of missing the first Thirsty Thursday in more than 600 days! He snapped photos as the Hickory Crawdads played baseball, and fans enjoyed bargain-priced beverages.
Hickory, NCfocusnewspaper.com

New Actor Joins HCT For Production of Evita, Opens 6/10

Hickory – The Hickory Community Theatre’s upcoming production of Evita features a newcomer from Statesville. The classic, Tony Award-winning musical begins performances on June 10 and runs through June 20. Jesse Ramirez of Statesville is making his HCT as Agustín Magaldi, the tango and milonga singer who brings young Eva...
Morganton, NCMorganton News Herald

Golden Hour festival events coming to Morganton, Hickory

The Golden Hour Film Festival opened for submissions in spring 2020, with the first season ending in March 2021. An astonishing number of short films was submitted from all over the U.S. and Canada, many of which are from North Carolina filmmakers. Official selections were made by the festival judges after numerous hours of screening and scoring each film.
Hickory, NCfocusnewspaper.com

City Of Hickory Wins Two State Awards For Excellence In Communications

Hickory – The City of Hickory was among 19 North Carolina governments to earn recognition in the North Carolina City & County Communicators’ (NC3C) 2021 Excellence in Communications Awards. Hickory won two first-place awards – first place in Photography and first place in Most Creative with Least Dollars Spent. The...
Hickory, NCfocusnewspaper.com

Western Piedmont Symphony’s Comeback Concert, Sat., May 15

Hickory – The Western Piedmont Symphony will make a strong return to symphonic music with a Comeback Concert on May 15, 2021 live at J.E. Broyhill Civic Center and via livestream at 7:30 P.M. This concert will feature Mozart’s Overture to Così fan tutte, Haydn’s Symphony No. 82, “The Bear”, and Joseph Bologne’s Violin Concerto in C Major featuring violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins.
Catawba, NCHickory Daily Record

Letter: Choral Society fundraiser a success

The 1st Annual Hickory Choral Society Golf Classic was certainly a success on April 26. What a great day at Catawba Country Club!. We had lofty goals when we started planning this event, but our sponsors and players blew through those goals and allowed us to surpass our wildest expectations. Thank you to: A Woman’s View, Aiken-Black Tire Co., Allegiant Managed Care, Ameriprise Financial, Backstreets Grill, Bass-Smith Funeral Home, Benefits Solutions, Boyd Insurance, Café Rule/Mas Amor/Vintage House, Catawba Women’s Center, Everett Chevrolet, Glaze Design, Harlee Packaging, Hops & Grapes, Jenkins Funeral Home, Russell L. Isenhour, CPA, Leather Miracles, Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota, Oakwood Dental Arts, Pepsi, Piedmont Endocrinology, United Beverages, Vanguard and Valdese Weavers. We also thank our in-kind sponsors: Broome Insurance, Custom Design Group, Olde Tavern Restaurant, Pepsi, United Beverages and Wallace Printing Company and our Oratorio sponsors: Corning and Friends of HCS and Modern Nissan who sponsored a hole-in-one competition for a 2021 Nissan Rogue.
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

Hickory Litter Quitter Sweep planned at park

HICKORY — The City of Hickory, Community Appearance Commission, Hickory Young Professionals, and Hickory Metro Convention Center & Visitors Bureau are partnering to host the Hickory Litter Quitter Sweep and Family Fun Day at the Park on Saturday, May 22. The event will take place at Glenn Hilton Park, located...
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

Spring into Summer event planned at park

HICKORY — Looking for activities, camps, entertainment, and educational opportunities for children over the summer?. The City of Hickory and the Catawba County Partnership for Children will host Spring into Summer on Thursday, May 27, from 5-7 p.m., at Taft Broome Park. This summer kick-off event will bring together informational booths to address that question for families. Entertainment and free hot dogs will be provided. COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available from StarMed Healthcare.
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

Art exhibition created especially for children

HICKORY — Hickory Museum of Art’s show “juniorHMA: The Exhibition” was designed and created especially for children and their families to encourage engagement with Hickory Museum of Art’s collection. Every artwork in the show has a corresponding hands-on interactive that highlights a different element of art. Jon Carfagno, the museum’s...
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

Tickets available for Romance of the Garden Tour

HICKORY — Tickets are now on sale for Hickory Landmarks Society’s 26th annual Romance of the Garden Tour. Five of Hickory’s finest gardens are featured on the tour. All will be opened to the public on Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gardens are grouped in easily...