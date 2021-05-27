Too Hot to Cook fundraiser scheduled Tuesday

LONGVIEW — The East Texas Food Bank is holding another mega food distribution in Longview Friday from 8-10 a.m. at the Gregg County Fairgrounds while supplies last. Food Bank officials say more than a year into the pandemic, they are still seeing an increased need for food assistance. As with past distributions, the events are open to anyone and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements. These are drive-thru distributions and walk-ups will not be accepted. Multiple households can carpool. If someone is unable to attend a distribution, they may send a note with a friend or family member to pick up food for them. The note must include their name, signature, and a statement that the individual is permitted to pick up food for you. Any single car may not have more than three of these notes. Drivers should enter from 300 W. Cotton.