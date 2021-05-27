Cancel
Longview, TX

Too Hot to Cook fundraiser scheduled Tuesday

Longview News-Journal
 6 days ago

Numerous Longview restaurants will donate portions of sales Tuesday to Longview Community Ministries as part of the annual Too Hot to Cook fundraiser. Participating restaurants include: Bodacious Bar-B-Q on Sixth Street, Cafe Barron’s, Chick-fil-A, Don Benito’s Mexican Café, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, GZ Asian Bistro, On the Border, Papacita’s, Pizza King, Scottie’s Bistro, T. Blanco’s, Tele’s, The Cace Kitchen, Wendy’s on Fourth Street and Whataburger on Fourth Street.

www.news-journal.com
