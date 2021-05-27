CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EU eyes Belarus sanctions targeting sectors close to leader

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations sketched out plans for new sanctions Thursday against Belarus that will target economic sectors close to its authoritarian president, as they sought to strike back at him for the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest a dissident journalist. EU foreign ministers meeting...

The Independent

Doubt lingers in Balkans after years of broken EU promises

Twenty years ago, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia had narrowly avoided a civil war and NATO was collecting weapons held by ethnic Albanian rebels under an internationally backed agreement meant to shore up peace.The tiny Balkans country was in economic and social turmoil and making international headlines. Averting a new conflict in the volatile Balkans was a strategic priority for both the European Union and the United States, and the EU foreign policy chief at the time, Javier Solana, told the Macedonians that “the EU will always stand for you and will try to help you, because we...
POLITICS
AFP

Nord Stream 2 operator begins filling controversial pipeline

The operator of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany -- criticised by some Western countries as a geopolitical weapon -- said Monday it had begun filling the pipeline with gas. The latest step pushing the Baltic Sea pipeline to completion comes as Europe faces an energy crisis with natural gas reserves at a low level and energy prices surge. "The gas-in procedure for the first string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has started," Nord Stream 2 AG said in a statement. "This string will be gradually filled to build the required inventory and pressure as a prerequisite for the later technical tests," said the Switzerland-based company, which is owned by a subsidiary of Russian gas giant Gazprom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Imperial Valley Press Online

EU eyes visa retaliation to halt migrant influx from Belarus

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's executive branch proposed Wednesday to tighten visa restrictions on members of President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime as allegations mount that Belarus is using migrants to destabilize the 27-country bloc. EU members Poland and Lithuania are struggling to cope with an unusually high number of migrants,...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

EU to Tighten Visa Rules for Belarus Officials Over Migrants

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will tighten visa rules for Belarusian state officials, Europe's migration commissioner said on Wednesday, in retaliation for what she called Minsk's aggressive effort to destabilise the bloc by pushing in irregular migrants. The EU accuses President Alexander Lukashenko of orchestrating a sharp rise in...
IMMIGRATION
Alexander Lukashenko
Heiko Maas
Derrick

Belarus leader announces vote on a new constitution in 2022

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The authoritarian leader of Belarus on Tuesday announced a referendum on a new constitution to be held in February 2022 and vowed not to let the opposition come to power, a move analysts say could further cement his grip on power after months of mass protests.
POLITICS
Reuters

Belarus leader: change constitution to prevent opposition from taking power

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called on Tuesday for changes to the constitution that would prevent an opposition movement that rose up against him in mass street protests last year from taking power, the state news agency Belta reported. President since 1994, Lukashenko has touted constitutional reform as...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Belarus leader warns on NATO troops in Ukraine, migrant 'catastrophe'

KYIV (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned on Monday of a joint response with Russia to military exercises involving troops from NATO member countries in neighbouring Ukraine. Lukashenko, who gave no details of the response, also blamed the West for what he said was a looming humanitarian catastrophe this...
POLITICS
WDBO

Jailed Belarus opposition leader wins European rights prize

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The Council of Europe on Monday awarded its major human rights prize to jailed Belarus opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova, who was arrested last year after she tore up her passport at the border to prevent her forced expulsion from the country. Earlier this month, a court...
ADVOCACY
US News and World Report

Brussels to Poland: Protect Human Lives, Allow EU Guards to Belarus Border

BRUSSELS/WARSAW (Reuters) - The EU executive expressed concern on Friday over the plight of migrants stuck on the Polish-Belarusian border and urged Warsaw to protect human lives and allow the bloc's joint frontier force Frontex to provide assistance in the area. Three migrants died on the Polish side of the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Migrants die at Poland-Belarus border as outrage grows over humanitarian crisis

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
Reuters

Belarus leader Lukashenko to discuss transfer of some powers -Belta

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday he planned next week to discuss the possibility of transferring some presidential powers to the government and local authorities, the state-run Belta news agency reported. It was not immediately clear what powers Lukashenko was talking about. Lukashenko faced...
POLITICS
Europe
Berlin, DE
Reuters

U.S., Qatar target Hezbollah financial network with sanctions

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The United States and Qatar took coordinated action on Wednesday targeting a Hezbollah financial network in the Arabian Peninsula, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement. The Treasury said it designated individuals including Ali Reda Hassan al-Banai, Ali Reda al-Qassabi Lari and Abd al-Muayyid...
U.S. POLITICS
