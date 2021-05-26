Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

New York Insurance Bill Addresses Bad Faith Insurance Practices

By Anne Wallace
Lawyers and Settlements
 16 days ago

Albany, NY On May 18, New York Senate Bill 6813 (S6813) was referred to the Senate Insurance Committee. If enacted into law, it would add a new Section 2601-a to the New York Insurance law. Proponents of the legislation see an opportunity to address the problem of insurance companies’ bad faith insurance claim practices. Detractors predict the opening of the proverbial floodgates to insurance lawsuits. Similar legislation has died in committee before.

www.lawyersandsettlements.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Albany, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Insurance#Car Insurance#Insurance Industry#Insurance Policy#Liability Insurance#Disability Insurance#The New York Insurance#S6813#Assembly#New York Insurance Law#New York Senate#Insurance Company#Insurance Lawsuits#Faith#Insureds#Legislation#Obligations#Plaintiffs#Adequate Remedies#Reasonable Attorney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Insurance Companies
Related
New York City, NYchronicle-express.com

What are the new rules for masks in New York? Your questions answered

New York state's move to allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most situations beginning Wednesday triggered a statewide scramble to implement the new rules. From health officials to business owners, questions abound regarding New York's plan to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which still require mask wearing in certain places, such as public transportation, health care settings and nursing homes.
Albany, NY13 WHAM

Gov. Cuomo made millions on COVID book, according to tax returns

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has disclosed that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. The Democrat had declined for...
Albany, NYspectrumnews1.com

Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. That total windfall of more...
Albany, NYWNYT

Cuomo's tax returns show $5 million pandemic book deal

Gov. Cuomo's COVID book deal was worth more than $5 million. The governor released his tax returns Monday. Those returns show he profited $1.54 million off the book "American Crisis" in 2020. The governor gave $500,000 of that to United Way. The rest was put into a trust for his...
Albany, NYfox13news.com

Gov. Cuomo set to earn $5 million from pandemic leadership book

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. The Democrat had, for months,...
Public HealthNews 12

NY to lift mask mandate for fully vaccinated people Wednesday

New York is lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer need their masks in most places. This includes restaurants, gyms, salons and retail settings. The businesses themselves will need to check people's vaccination status with their CDC card or through...
Albany, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

New York's marijuana law wipes the slate clean for many

Walking down Washington Avenue in Albany, Ashley Radliff is headed to an event to advocate for Good Cause Eviction. It’s one of several stops she’ll make this week as a community organizer for Vocal-NY. “It really is what it says. You need a good cause to evict somebody,” said Radliff,...
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

It’s back: Lawmakers propose ban on broker fees

The push to ban New York City tenants from having to pay their landlords’ broker fees has been taken up by lawmakers. New York State Senators Jabari Brisport and Julia Salazar introduced a bill last month that would ban landlords from forcing tenants to pay their broker fees. The bill was introduced about six weeks before the Legislative Session ends and there is not a matching bill in the Assembly, which is a requirement for the proposal to become law.
New York City, NYinvesting.com

New York lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. Masks will still be required on public transit, in schools and some other communal settings,...
New York City, NYnylcv.org

Recap: Clean Fuels Standard webinar

On May 13th, in partnership with the Clean Fuels NY Coalition, we held a policy forum on instituting a Clean Fuel Standard (CFS) for New York. NYLCV President Julie Tighe kicked off the forum and spoke about the challenge of reducing transportation emissions, responsible for one-third of our greenhouse gas emissions, and the number one contributor to climate change in our state and nation. Cleaning up the transportation sector will require incentives and cost money. Tighe went on to express that the fossil fuel industry is responsible for our climate crisis and now they need to pay to get us out of it. A CFS would help just that: transform the fuels market from one that relies nearly exclusively on petroleum to one that employs a variety of cleaner alternatives.
New York City, NYwskg.org

New York State Adopts CDC’s New Face Mask Rules

ALBANY, NY (WSKG) – Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York will adopt the new CDC guidelines on masks on Wednesday, May 19th. Fully vaccinated people will no longer have to wear masks outdoors or indoors, and won’t have to socially distance. Cuomo says those who have received all of their...
Albany, NYNY Daily News

Cuomo’s COVID book deal over $5 million, tax records show he made $3.59M in 2020

ALBANY — Gov. Cuomo will make more than $5 million for his controversial pandemic-themed book on leadership during the COVID crisis. The embattled governor was paid $3.1 million as part of his book deal in 2020 and donated $500,000 of his earnings to the United Way and vaccination efforts, his office said. He paid $1.5 million in taxes and incurred $117,000 in expenses, according to federal tax filings made public Monday.