Merging Caltrain with BART makes no sense
Combining Caltrain with BART makes no sense because Caltrain is a success and BART has become a failure. And, the two systems have different technologies. On Caltrain, no one harasses you, tries to grab your handbag or touches you. On BART, the addicted and the mentally ill harass passengers, which makes for a scary ride. There are formidable barriers to BART improvement because BART’s problems are problems of the neighborhoods in which it operates. Those problems flow into the BART system.www.smdailyjournal.com