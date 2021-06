With many Americans starting to head back into the office and facing a drive to work again, the Window Shop team decided to look at the perfect cars for commuting. Despite the hype around the shortage of used cars, our budget of $20,000 provided a variety of vehicles from which to choose. Now, before you start picking apart our choices, the challenge never stated exactly what the commute would be. We left that part up to each shopper, but we did mention that the average time it takes for folks to get to work is just under 30 minutes.