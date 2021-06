Still unconvinced that the automotive world is on an unstoppable path towards cleaner cars that will mean the demise of the V8 engine as we know it?. Well, meet the Ferrari 296 GTB, the Italian brand’s all-new model that is set to introduce a new era of smaller-capacity performance cars – and eventually its first all-electric model. The 296 GTB debuts the brand’s all-new 487kW 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, the first production Ferrari V6 since the 1960s. Not only that, it’s also a hybrid, with a 122kW electric motor added for extra performance and up to 25km of electric-only driving. It’s paired to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.