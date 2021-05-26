The Cop Did It
Writer-director Elio Petri's acclaimed and incendiary Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion opens in a posh neighborhood in 1970s Rome with a well-dressed and steely-eyed gentleman strolling toward an impressive-looking apartment building. As Ennio Morricone's eerily jaunty soundtrack plays, the man opens the door onto a luxurious bedroom, filled with tapestries and jewels, with a frisky and attentive woman waiting for him. They banter, get into bed, and we don't quite know what's up, until he suddenly commits a gruesome crime. He methodically rearranges the crime scene and calmly calls the police.