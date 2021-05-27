Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

San Jose Shooting: Employee Kills Eight at Train Yard

audioburst.com
 22 days ago

Live from NPR News. I'm Jack Spear of Valley Transit Authority Employees shot and killed eight of his coworkers today during a morning attack and a light rail yard in San Jose, California. DD bundle Moody from member station KQED reports The shooter died of a self inflicted gunshot wound. The shooting began at around 6:30 A.m. during a shift change when the overnight and daytime workers were both present. Deputies didn't exchange fire with the gunman and report he took his own life in front of them. Santa Clara County supervisors Cindy Chavez said the public transportation agency was considered an essential service during the pandemic. None were more essential than making sure people could get to their places of work on B J Never stopped. It didn't stop light rail didn't stop bus is it didn't stop helping move people from point A to point B.

search.audioburst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Rail Yard#Public Transportation#Train Yard#Npr News#Kqed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

40-year march: Only one state doesn't recognize Juneteenth

Forty years after the first state recognized the formal end of slavery in the United States as cause for an official celebration, President Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a national holiday. The march from unofficial holiday to a formal day off for most federal employees started in Texas, more...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Judge under U.S. sanctions set to take over Iran presidency

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Millions of Iranians voted on Friday in a contest set to hand the presidency to a hardline judge who is subject to U.S. sanctions, though anger over economic hardship and curbs on freedoms mean many will heed calls for a boycott. Senior officials appealed for...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats scramble to unify before election bill brawl

Democrats are racing against the clock as they try to strike an internal deal on a sweeping election overhaul that can unify their 50 members. The Senate will vote Tuesday on the For the People Act, legislation that is guaranteed to hit a Republican filibuster and fall short of the 60 votes needed to advance.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
The Associated Press

Another victory at the Supreme Court for religious groups

WASHINGTON (AP) — In another victory for religious groups at the Supreme Court, the justices on Thursday unanimously sided with a Catholic foster care agency that says its religious views prevent it from working with same-sex couples. The court said the city of Philadelphia wrongly limited its relationship with the group as a result of the agency’s policy.