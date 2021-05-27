Live from NPR News. I'm Jack Spear of Valley Transit Authority Employees shot and killed eight of his coworkers today during a morning attack and a light rail yard in San Jose, California. DD bundle Moody from member station KQED reports The shooter died of a self inflicted gunshot wound. The shooting began at around 6:30 A.m. during a shift change when the overnight and daytime workers were both present. Deputies didn't exchange fire with the gunman and report he took his own life in front of them. Santa Clara County supervisors Cindy Chavez said the public transportation agency was considered an essential service during the pandemic. None were more essential than making sure people could get to their places of work on B J Never stopped. It didn't stop light rail didn't stop bus is it didn't stop helping move people from point A to point B.