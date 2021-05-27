Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Falcons' cornerback A.J. Terrell looks forward to training with DC Dean Pees

Posted by 
LaShaun Williams
LaShaun Williams
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SCNj7_0aD8Ibpu00
A.J. TerrelAtlanta Falcons/Facebook

A.J. Terrell has said he is looking forward to training with defensive coordinator Dean Pees. The Falcons' first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft was one of the brightest players last season.

Terrell took on a new role as a cornerback with the Falcons after a stellar career at Clemson and competing in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship. The 22-year-old is knowledgeable beyond his years and was pushed into the starting lineup as a left cornerback as soon as he arrived.

Terrell would have likely started every game in his debut season if he hadn't missed two games due to being placed on the reserve and Covid-19 watchlist. Terrell has appeared in 14 games, making 74 tackles, seven pass deflections, three forced fumbles, and one interception.

The former Clemson Tiger's next professional obstacle will be mastering a new defensive scheme. Arthur Smith, the Falcons' head coach, chose veteran defensive coordinator Dean Pees to manage his defense. Pees' strategy will allow positions like Terrell's to be active from all over the field in the hopes of keeping opponents guessing.

"Dean Pees is a well-experienced coach," said Terrell. "Definitely look forward to this season with him and all of the things he is going to bring to the defense and to the team. I really like where we are at so far… just can't wait to learn more."

Pees is best known for his pressure packages. He's also been successful in implementing his defensive strategy wherever he goes. The seasoned defensive coordinator has previously worked for the New England Patriots (2004-2009), the Baltimore Ravens (2010-2017), and the Tennessee Titans (2018-2019).

LaShaun Williams

LaShaun Williams

Atlanta, GA
15
Followers
21
Post
691
Views
ABOUT

Covering everything cool and fun going on, and goin' out, in Hotlanta.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
State
Tennessee State
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Smith College#Nfl Football#Patriots Football#Tennessee Football#Clemson Tiger#The New England Patriots#College Football Playoff#Nfl Draft#Forced Fumbles#Training
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
College Football
Related
NFLYardbarker

Isaiah Oliver could find his niche as a nickel back in Dean Pees defense

Isaiah Oliver started last season at right cornerback opposite A.J. Terrell but moved inside to the slot after Darqueze Dennard returned from injury and Raheem Morris took over for Dan Quinn. Slot corners are usually responsible for supporting against the run more than they would on the boundary due to their proximity to the line of scrimmage, and Oliver looked much more comfortable in this area. Playing inside instead of on the boundary allows him to be more proactive in blitz packages too, which is exactly what Dean Pees tasks his nickel backs with.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Playoff bid all depends on the defensive improvements

The Atlanta Falcons haven’t had such a great run over the past three seasons, and that is honestly an understatement. A team that made a run to the Super Bowl just a few years ago has since fallen off the map and finished the 2020 season with just a 4-12 record. As a result, though, the Falcons held the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft, where they selected prolific TE Kyle Pitts.
NFLphiladelphiaeagles.com

Eagles will open 2021 regular season at Falcons

The Eagles' entire 2021 regular-season schedule will be announced Wednesday evening at 7:45 PM exclusively here on PhiladelphiaEagles.com and the team's social media channels, but FOX offered a sneak peek by revealing that Week 1 will present a Battle of the Birds in Atlanta against the Falcons on Sunday, September 12 at 1 PM.
NFLThe Falcoholic

Falcons post-draft roster preview: Safety edition

No other position on the Falcons roster has undergone as dramatic a change as safety. Atlanta entered the 2020 season discussing how it might deploy Keanu Neal, Ricardo Allen and Damontae Kazee in essentially a three-safety nickel package. Now, none of those players are on the roster, and the Falcons are resetting at the position under a new regime.
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Falcons: EDGE could be cause for concern if Dean Pees can’t scheme pressure

Terry Fontenot addressed holes in the Falcons roster over the course of the offseason by signing a handful of veterans to one-year deals (Mike Davis is the only free agent signing to get a multi-year deal) that are very team-friendly. This allowed Fontenot to approach the draft with a best player available strategy, but only addressing the EDGE position by signing Barkevious Mingo made the need for drafting one paramount. Eventually, in the fifth round, the Falcons selected Adetokunbo Ogundeji out of Notre Dame. The two minimal additions could be cause for concern, but there is one major difference between last season and this season’s defense, Dean Pees.
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Falcons with experience in the new offensive and defensive systems

The Falcons first-year regime brings in wildly different systems than the previous regime deployed, which normally requires different personnel. Arthur Smith will implement a wide zone rushing attack that uses play-action once the run is established. Dean Pees brings a base 3-4 defense but one that runs multiple fronts and coverages on the back end — a true multiple defense, able to switch between odd and even fronts. Both systems require specific players for them to succeed.
NFLLas Vegas Herald

Game-by-game preview of the Eagles' 2021 schedule

Week 1 at Atlanta Falcons (Sun., Sept. 12, 1 PM on FOX/94WIP) Record vs. Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium: 0-1 Key additions: Head Coach Arthur Smith, Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees, TE Kyle Pitts, S Richie Grant, LB Barkevious Mingo, CB Fabian Moreau, RB Mike Davis, S Erik Harris. Key departures:...
NFLYardbarker

Dean Pees exudes confidence about the Falcons pass rush

His confidence should inspire optimism among Falcons fans because he’s speaking facts. In 2017, the Titans had one of the worst defenses in the league, particularly against the pass. The personnel afforded to Pees when he came over from Baltimore in 2018 is similar to the Falcons now — average at best. Even with Grady Jarrett, Dante Fowler, Deion Jones, and Foye Oluokun, Atlanta’s defense is still lacking in the personnel department. The Titans 2018 defense experienced growth in every area but was particularly effective on third downs and preventing explosive plays.
NFLchatsports.com

Dean Pees confident in the defense, says Falcons will blitz

Dean Pees may truly be the key to turning around the Falcons. Head coach Arthur Smith will be instrumental in ironing out the issues with the offense. However, he does have an established quarterback, multiple high-end pass catchers, and an offensive line with plenty of talent. The offense is certain to be, at worst, pretty good.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

AJ Terrell ready to thrive in Falcons DC Dean Pees' versatile defense

The Atlanta Falcons sit in the center of trade rumors regarding All-Pro receiver Julio Jones this offseason. However, things are different at the team facility in Flowery Branch, GA as the Falcons hold organized team activities (OTAs). The Falcons are embarking on a new journey with new head coach Arthur...
NFLYardbarker

Who will lead the Falcons defense in sacks under Dean Pees?

The Falcons defense has failed to sack opposing quarterbacks for some time now, and last season was no different. Atlanta ranked tied for 23rd in the league in sacks with only 29 total and 26th in sack percentage at 4.43%. Thomas Dimitroff’s parting gift to the Falcons was Dante Fowler’s egregious contract that Terry Fontenot smartly adjusted. Fowler supremely underperformed and posted career lows in every major pass-rushing statistic outside of his rookie year. According to PFF, Fowler generated pressure on just 7.8% of his pass-rushing snaps in 2020 after that number sat at 14.0% in 2019.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Mike Vrabel addresses rookie charged with assault

Shortly after the 2021 NFL Draft, Tennessee Titans fourth-round draft pick Rashad Weaver was charged with simple assault, relating back to an incident on April 18 in Pittsburgh. Weaver, a defensive lineman, played collegiately at Pitt for three seasons. Following Saturday’s rookie minicamp practice, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was...
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Battles to Look Forward To This Offseason

Phase 3 of the 49ers offseason workout program is set to begin on Monday. While the entire roster was allowed to participate in Phase 2, the offense and defense were not able to work against each other. That will change when the team takes to the field on Monday. While...
College Sportschatsports.com

Massive DL looks forward to working out for Tigers

Detroit Tigers, Clemson University, Clemson Tigers football, National Collegiate Athletic Association. Clemson is among several schools that a huge defensive lineman in the class of 2023 is looking to visit in June after the NCAA dead period is lifted at the beginning of the month. Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star...
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

2022 NFL Draft: Cornerbacks Bears should take early look at

The 2021 NFL Draft concluded not even a month ago, but it’s never too early for NFL teams to prepare for next year’s draft. The Bears came away with one of the mostly publicly-praised draft classes this year, securing a potential franchise quarterback in Justin Fields, a standout offensive tackle in Teven Jenkins, and a sneaky good Day 3 haul. They addressed their two biggest needs on the roster with talented prospects, and they were able to add depth at key positions, as well.
NFLScarlet Nation

Spring Look Back: Cornerback

WHAT WE LEARNED: Cam Taylor-Britt is a star in the making. Cam Taylor-Britt put his name on the Big Ten map with a strong junior campaign in 2020. He finished with 28 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, a team-high six passes defended, and tied for the team lead with two interceptions in seven games.
NFLNBC Sports

DeForest Buckner looking forward to mentoring Dayo Odeyingbo

When the Colts chose Dayo Odeyingbo in the second round of the 2021 draft, they did so with an eye toward the future. Odeyingbo tore his Achilles while training for the Senior Bowl in January. While he’s said his goal is to play during the 2021 season, there’s no guarantee he’ll be healthy enough to do so.
NFLYardbarker

Falcons Post-Draft Roster Breakdown: Cornerbacks

This is the eighth installment of a comprehensive positional breakdown for the Falcons following April’s draft. So far, I’ve broken down the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive and defensive linemen, EDGEs, and linebackers. Today, we move on to one of the thinnest position groups on the Falcons, and one that could become extremely vulnerable with an injury or two — cornerback.