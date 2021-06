Imagine Dragons has premiered a new live video for “Cutthroat,” one of the band’s new singles. The clip finds Dan Reynolds and company performing in an empty DMV in reference to the video for the studio version of “Cutthroat,” which stars Olivia Munn. The rendition seems to reflect the emotion many of us experience when we must go to the DMV, with Reynolds doubled over in anger as he spits lyrics including, “Only one of us gonna make it out alive and it’s not you.”