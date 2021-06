Long before Cathy Poshusta became an Instagram darling—her account @thegritandpolish has nearly 70,000 followers—she and her husband, Garrett, had to fail upward. "Back in 2008 when we got our first house during the Great Recession, I had gotten laid off, my husband was in school, and we had to renovate it and rent out the house—and move into this backyard cottage—just to keep going," says Cathy, now the mom of three kids, ages 3, 5, and 7. "We made some major mistakes on that house, but it was a really great learning opportunity—we taught ourselves basically everything! I remember the first time we plumbed something and had the inspector come out, he looked at what we'd done and told me: 'You know, I'm not here to teach you plumbing.' We just failed. We've learned over 12 years now!"