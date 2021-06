There are tons of kept promises behind our EV future. Clean air was one of them. Filling up at home is a huge bonus. We're not scared of range anymore because of big batteries like in the Ford F-150 Lightning and Tesla Model S Plaid, and even the motorsports and enthusiast world has mostly signed on. More of our power is now coming from renewable resources than ever before. But with electric motors, and driveshaft-free drivetrains, and less moving parts, we were told these things would be cheap to own and operate. So far that's not the case.