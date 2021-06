The opening of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park is nearly here, and this new immersive land is going to be full of exciting locations, foods, characters, and more! While the new land exists in a timeline separate from the one seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), everything found in the land is directly inspired by those films and shows. Whether this is your first experience with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes or you are a long-time Marvel fan, I’ve put together a list of the MCU content you absolutely need to see before you visit!