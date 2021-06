OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma State had opportunities to score and keep pace with its Bedlam rival Saturday, but it wasn’t able to take advantage of those moments in the loss. The Cowgirls had the bases loaded twice in the first XXX innings, but couldn’t push any runs across the plate. When they did score runs – in the XXX inning – Oklahoma’s defense limited those with amazing plays before its offense matched them in the bottom half of the inning.