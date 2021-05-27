COVID recovery is leaving working women behind

As of publication, roughly 47 percent or more than 157 million Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, of which more than 123 million (and counting) people have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But, not everyone is rushing to the front of the vaccine line. In fact, some 30 million American adults (~12 percent of the population) are hesitant about receiving the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest data collection period (which ended April 26, 2021) from the U.S. Census Bureau. And while a new survey from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research suggests that, as of May 11, fewer Americans are reluctant to get immunized against the virus than recorded earlier this year, those who remain hesitant cite worry about the COVID-19 vaccine side effects and distrust of the government or the vaccine as their biggest reasons for the reluctance.