Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID recovery is leaving working women behind

By Kristin Strohm
Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs vaccination rates climb and COVID-19 case rates fall, hope is building that our lives are getting back to normal. But even as COVID restrictions ease and the economy reopens, “getting back to normal” is easier said than done for many Coloradans — especially for working moms. The disproportionate impact...

gazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Carson
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Women#Covid#Economy#Economic Recession#Unemployment Rates#Hard Working#Economic Crisis#Coloradans#White House#Treasury#Guild Education#American Families Plan#Working Moms#Progress#Vaccination Rates Climb#Economic Independence#Normal#Parents#National Rates#Outlook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Indiana Statewbaa.org

COVID-19 Recovery In The Hispanic Community

¿Qué Pasa, Midwest?, a bilingual podcast for Indiana’s Hispanic community based out of WNIN, focused its latest season on the theme of recovery from COVID-19. Today we talk to two people behind the podcast about what they’ve learned. We also hear from some of the people featured in the season, including a home visit nurse and a professor who’s students helped translate crucial vaccine forms.
Michigan Statelansingcitypulse.com

MSU researcher: COVID-19 vaccines work better for men than women

A Michigan State University researcher is raising awareness about an important subtlety in COVID-19 vaccine efficacy: Shots from Moderna and Pfizer appear to work slightly better for men than for women, according to a recent peer-reviewed article on nanomedicine studies. “We need to monitor these sex differences and report them...
Public HealthPosted by
FL Radio Group

Cuomo: NY Paid Sick Leave Covers Employees Recovery Time From COVID Vaccine

The New York State Department of Labor is issuing guidance to all employers that any necessary recovery period from the COVID-19 vaccine is covered under the state’s Paid Sick Leave Law. According to a recent survey conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation, among unvaccinated Americans, 48 percent say they are concerned they “might need to miss work if the side effects of the vaccine make them feel sick for a day or more.” This group includes nearly two-thirds, or 64 percent, of unvaccinated Hispanic adults and over half of Black adults, or 55 percent.
Illinois Statevandaliaradio.com

Report: Illinois recovery lags behind nation

It’s been a year since Illinois saw its worst job numbers. Why is the state so slow to recover? An analysis of jobs data by the Illinois Policy Institute shows the state has recovered 408,000 jobs that it had lost in April of 2020, the height of COVID-19 pandemic layoffs. Compared to other states, only six are recovering at slower rates. Research analyst Bryce Hill says the state wasn’t hit as hard as some others who are more dependent on the tourism or service industries but the jobs it shed last year are stubborn to return.
Sciencemit.edu

Behind Covid-19 vaccine development

When starting a vaccine program, scientists generally have anecdotal understanding of the disease they’re aiming to target. When Covid-19 surfaced over a year ago, there were so many unknowns about the fast-moving virus that scientists had to act quickly and rely on new methods and techniques just to even begin understanding the basics of the disease.
Public HealthSalem News

As vaccinations surge, COVID-19 leave program still in the works

[Coverage Developing] After weeks of review, the House is preparing on Tuesday afternoon to reject Gov. Charlie Baker's amendments to a proposed COVID-19 emergency paid leave program. According to a summary of recommendations from the House Ways and Means Committee, the House is poised to turn back Baker's calls to...
Economynorthwestgeorgianews.com

EDITORIAL: Taking away unemployment supplement may leave many behind

May 18—Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday that Oklahoma will end a $300-per-week federal supplemental unemployment benefit in June as a way to incentivize unemployed people to return to work. The supplement has been part of President Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that sought to extend boosted unemployment benefits through early September.
Public Healththekashmirimages.com

State of women in the Covid pandemic

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. In all that has frayed our nerves since covid struck, we should not miss a pile-up of reports that indicate this pandemic has been harsher on women. After India went into lockdown last March, cases of domestic violence saw a sudden rise, and it is not clear if this problem has lost some salience in the public sphere because of a decline in incidence or reporting. Data trends drawn from routine surveys show that women are more likely to have lost their jobs than men as overall employment shrank under the economic impact of the covid outbreak.
PoliticsAntiwar.com

Leaving People Behind After Twenty Years in Afghanistan

Losing a war is never pretty. Leaving behind thousands of people who risked their lives to fight with you is truly ugly. If the Biden administration’s timetable for Afghanistan holds firm, American forces will be home by fall. And a multitude of Afghans will be vulnerable to retaliation if the Taliban wins the ensuing struggle, as is widely feared.
ImmigrationPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Watchdog: US forced deported parents to leave kids behind

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A government watchdog says the Trump administration, under its practice of separating families at the border, forced migrant parents to leave the U.S. without their children, contradicting claims by officials that parents were willingly leaving them behind. The Department of Homeland Security Inspector General said in...
Politicsstatista.com

The U.S. Remains Light-Years Behind In Maternity Leave

Papua New Guinea, Oman and the United States are still the only countries not offering new mothers some form of paid maternity leave. Family friendly policies are important as they enable parents to balance work and home commitments more effectively while they have also been shown to provide children with a better start in life. "Maternity leave allows mothers to recover from pregnancy and childbirth and to bond with their children", according to a 2019 UNICEF report which also states that "well-paid, protected leave from work helps female employees maintain their earnings and attachment to the labor market, although leave that is too long can have the opposite effect".
PoliticsPress Democrat

Appelbaum: To motivate workers, GOP governors experiment with pain

Only about 61% of the adults in Montana are employed at the moment. That leaves more than 300,000 who aren’t working. So I was surprised when the state’s Republican governor, Greg Gianforte, declared in May that Montana is experiencing a “labor shortage.”. In capitalist countries, the standard remedy for labor...
PharmaceuticalsSHAPE

Why Some People Are Choosing Not to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine

As of publication, roughly 47 percent or more than 157 million Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, of which more than 123 million (and counting) people have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But, not everyone is rushing to the front of the vaccine line. In fact, some 30 million American adults (~12 percent of the population) are hesitant about receiving the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest data collection period (which ended April 26, 2021) from the U.S. Census Bureau. And while a new survey from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research suggests that, as of May 11, fewer Americans are reluctant to get immunized against the virus than recorded earlier this year, those who remain hesitant cite worry about the COVID-19 vaccine side effects and distrust of the government or the vaccine as their biggest reasons for the reluctance.