Is South Africa to excel at coding, robotics?

By gessesse
newbusinessethiopia.com
 15 days ago

In February, the Department of Basic Education confirmed that it would officially get going with the introduction of Coding and Robotics in South African schools. As it awaits feedback from the regulator on the proposed curriculum, Dr Benadette Aineamani, Director of Product & Services at global education group, Pearson Africa believes that aspects such as 1) the link between Mathematics and Coding and Robotics, and 2) the role of language in teaching and learning, need to be considered before South Africa’s schools are ready for such a technically advanced subject.

newbusinessethiopia.com
