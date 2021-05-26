Is South Africa to excel at coding, robotics?

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa has decided to vaccinate its Olympic athletes against COVID-19 with doses left over from a local clinical trial for health workers which were about to expire. The acting CEO of the South African Olympic committee says the decision was made because an allocation of vaccines from the International Olympic Committee hasn’t arrived and South African officials fear they are running out of time. The delayed Tokyo Olympics will open on July 23, in less than two months. South Africa's Olympic committee also decided to go with the local Johnson and Johnson vaccines because they are one-shot vaccinations. The IOC allocated the country 600 Pfizer vaccines but they require two shots at least three weeks apart.