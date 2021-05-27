Cancel
Blocks magazine archive: Building a LEGO Haunted House

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to open up the Blocks magazine back catalogue, with print subscribers now getting free access to the digital library of more than 80 issues – that’s over 9,000 pages – of LEGO features, reviews, build guides and more. All the information on getting a Blocks subscription, including the...

Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Build The Infinity Gauntlet With LEGO's Newest Replica Marvel Set

LEGO is allowing builders to wield the power of all six Infinity Stones with their newest Marvel replica set. Instead of the usual helmet set we have been seeing lately, LEGO has revealed Thanos Infinity Gauntlet is next. Coming straight out of Avengers: Infinity War, this set will stand 12" tall and will have a total of 590 pieces. Marvel fans will able to build the weapon that destroyed half of the galaxy, and it will feature moveable fingers as well as removable Infinity Stones. LEGO has included gold bricks for this set as well to capture the shine and power of the all-mighty Infinity Gauntlet, which fans can pre-order today for $69.99. The Marvel Studios Infinity Gauntlet Set from LEGO is set to release in August 2021, and pre-orders are up right now and can be found located here.
Entertainmentbrickfanatics.com

The real reason LEGO Marvel 76178 Daily Bugle can connect to other modular buildings

The designer behind LEGO Marvel 76178 Daily Bugle has revealed why the soaring skyscraper is able to connect to the modular buildings. If you’ve paid close attention to the official images of the newly-announced 761778 Daily Bugle – which comes in as the biggest LEGO Marvel set of all time, in both height and piece count – you’ll know that buried in the surroundings of the model’s base are 1×2 bricks with Technic holes.
Lifestylebleedingcool.com

LEGO Reveals New Colorful "Everyone is Awesome" Building Set

LEGO celebrates true positivity, love, and the power of playing together with their first LGBTQ themed building set. The 346 piece set will feature 11 monochrome mini-figures that can be placed on a unique and colorful rainbow backdrop. From black to pink, all the colors of the rainbow come to life in block format, giving collectors a very fun building experience. Each mini-figure has its own unique hairstyle and color, allowing fans to showcase an eye catching piece of diversity. This is a very colorful set that adult and kid collectors can build that LEGO hopes will help inspire the next generation of builders. The Everyone is Awesome Set is expected to release on June 1, 2021, and the diverse piece is priced at $34.99. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but builders will be able to find them located here. Be sure to check out the inspiration that the LEGO Design Lead Matthew Ashton used when he created this fun and powerful set here.
Entertainmentfanthatracks.com

Blocks Magazine are opening up their digital back catalogue

Great news for LEGO enthusiasts, Blocks Magazine are offering all print subscribers access to their full digital back catalogue, making it easier for readers to find a specific article, technique guide or review. Blocks is delighted to announce that we’re opening up the back catalogue, providing access to more than...
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Building Block Maps

The 9,036-piece Colosseum set from LEGO previously held the record for being the brand's building block set with the most pieces but the all-new LEGO Art World Map has officially taken this title. With 11,695 pieces, the Art World Map is an intricate world map that must be assembled piece by piece with colored 2D dots, which makes the set appealing to adult LEGO fans who have the patience to put the set together.
Legofbtb.net

LEGO Announces LEGO CON

Teased for days, LEGO has finally revealed what the colorful logo represents. It is NOT a series of light elements to light up your LEGO models like I thought it was. Instead, it’s for LEGO CON! LEGO CON will be a virtual event held on June 26th from 12-2pm ET/9-11am PT. It will be livestreamed from the LEGO House in Billund, Denmark. From the press release:
Legoreviewgeek.com

Grab Your Bricks—LEGO CON is Coming

There are conventions for just about everything these days, and now there’ll even be one for LEGO. That’s right—everyone’s favorite brick-building company just announced the first ever totally virtual LEGO CON, scheduled for June 26. The online experience is the perfect way for LEGO fans across the globe to step...
Shoppingbrickfanatics.com

All the new LEGO sets, deals and free gifts in June 2021

Summer is here, and whilst it usually means holidays, this year’s been a little different. Thankfully, there’s a flurry of new LEGO sets, deals and free gifts to keep us company in June. Besides January, June is one of the biggest months for us builders, with numerous newly-released sets to...
Legonerdist.com

LEGO Hosting the First Ever LEGO CON (Virtually!)

Brickheads, rejoice! LEGO is launching its first-ever LEGO CON online on June 26 of this year. The legendary toy company (for 30-year-olds) says that the convention will feature 90 minutes of live entertainment, “world-first reveals,” and live builds with professionals. The event is also free! Although we imagine money will magically disappear from people’s bank accounts after they sit through 90 minutes of set reveals.
Lifestylecoolthings.com

Build Your Own Version Of The World With The LEGO Art World Map Kit

Whenever the new largest LEGO kit rolls out, we expect to build something special. That was true for the Ultimate Millenium Falcon and that was true for the Creator Collosseum. So, when we heard LEGO was making a new 11,695-piece set, we thought up some ridiculous builds. Like some giant castle. Or an even larger space station. Or a full-blown Death Star. Sadly, that’s not the case. Instead, you’re getting the LEGO Art World Map Kit.
Instagrambrickfanatics.com

Massive LEGO model rumoured to be iconic ocean liner

A rumoured and allegedly expensive LEGO set will reportedly recreate one of history’s most recognisable ships and disasters, the RMS Titanic. The history of the Titanic is a storied one and something that the LEGO Group has been rumoured for some time to be covering in a possible future set. More details on the supposed model have emerged from Instagram user brotherfromanotherbrick, teasing what we may be able to expect. The LEGO Group hasn’t confirmed anything yet, so take all information present with a pinch of salt just in case.
Legobrickfanatics.com

LEGO Group announces first ever digital event, LEGO CON

The LEGO Group has announced LEGO CON, an online live event to share the latest news and events going on in the world of LEGO with fans. The live show will showcase brand new models and epic challenges to the LEGO community. It will kick off with displays of AFOL creations for inspiration, then later on attendees can watch live building challenges with special guests.
Visual Artdigg.com

Okay, Fine, We're Building This Baby Yoda Lego Sculpture

We're marks for the Baby Yoda — Grogu if you're nasty. How can we pass up this adorable Lego kit?. The head poses, the ears wiggle and it even comes with the knob that darn baby won't keep out of its mouth. This is absolutely adorable, and we're already clearing off space on the desk.