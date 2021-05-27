Blocks magazine archive: Building a LEGO Haunted House

LEGO celebrates true positivity, love, and the power of playing together with their first LGBTQ themed building set. The 346 piece set will feature 11 monochrome mini-figures that can be placed on a unique and colorful rainbow backdrop. From black to pink, all the colors of the rainbow come to life in block format, giving collectors a very fun building experience. Each mini-figure has its own unique hairstyle and color, allowing fans to showcase an eye catching piece of diversity. This is a very colorful set that adult and kid collectors can build that LEGO hopes will help inspire the next generation of builders. The Everyone is Awesome Set is expected to release on June 1, 2021, and the diverse piece is priced at $34.99. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but builders will be able to find them located here. Be sure to check out the inspiration that the LEGO Design Lead Matthew Ashton used when he created this fun and powerful set here.