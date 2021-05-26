Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Earth Networks to expand weather-based solutions

By gessesse
newbusinessethiopia.com
 15 days ago

Earth Networks, the global leader in weather and lightning monitoring and alerting, today announced a technology collaboration with Disney Parks, Experiences and Products to co-develop innovative solutions for managing operational safety and outages during severe weather situations. Disney Weather Check is a part of Disney SyncLink™ Technology, a suite of...

newbusinessethiopia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Data Networks#Unique Solutions#Business Intelligence#Creative Solutions#Intelligence Agencies#Earth Networks#Sferic Maps#The Disney Weather Check#The Walt Disney Company#Marvel#Espn#Disney Imagineers#Earth Networks Customers#Innovative Solutions#Alerting Solutions#Platforms#Enterprises#Consumer Products#Business Continuity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Disney
News Break
Pixar
News Break
Disneyland
Related
Electronicsblooloop.com

Semnox Solutions RFID automates Dubai-based Fiafia cafes

Semnox Solutions, a provider of technology for the entertainment and amusement industry, aided Fiafia, a chain of cafes with children’s play spaces in upgrading their systems to Parafait. The chain is beloved by parents because its indoor play areas are interactive, and designed to entertain and educate children. A family...
Seattle, WAPosted by
TechRadar

HostPapa acquires US-based web hosting firm iHost Networks

In a bid to expand its reach in the US, Canadian web hosting and cloud service provider HostPapa has acquired iHost Networks for an undisclosed sum. Based in Seattle, Washington, iHost was founded in 1996 and focuses on providing web hosting, email services, domains, and on-demand web applications to small business owners, with an emphasis on human-based customer support.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Subdivision-Based Mesh Convolution Networks

Convolutional neural networks (CNNs) have made great breakthroughs in 2D computer vision. However, the irregular structure of meshes makes it hard to exploit the power of CNNs directly. A subdivision surface provides a hierarchical multi-resolution structure, and each face in a closed 2-manifold triangle mesh is exactly adjacent to three faces. Motivated by these two properties, this paper introduces a novel and flexible CNN framework, named SubdivNet, for 3D triangle meshes with Loop subdivision sequence connectivity. Making an analogy between mesh faces and pixels in a 2D image allows us to present a mesh convolution operator to aggregate local features from adjacent faces. By exploiting face neighborhoods, this convolution can support standard 2D convolutional network concepts, e.g. variable kernel size, stride, and dilation. Based on the multi-resolution hierarchy, we propose a spatial uniform pooling layer which merges four faces into one and an upsampling method which splits one face into four. As a result, many popular 2D CNN architectures can be readily adapted to processing 3D meshes. Meshes with arbitrary connectivity can be remeshed to hold Loop subdivision sequence connectivity via self-parameterization, making SubdivNet a general approach. Experiments on mesh classification, segmentation, correspondence, and retrieval from the real-world demonstrate the effectiveness and efficiency of SubdivNet.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cato Networks Expands In DACH, Launching 16th EMEA PoP In Munich

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, provider of the world's first Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform, announced today its further expansion in Germany and the DACH region. Cato opened a new PoP in Munich and made two new appointments to the sales management team in Germany. "The...
TV & Videossmarteranalyst.com

LiveXLive Expands Programming with Fight Sports Network

LiveXLive Media (LIVX) has added Fight Sports Network to its programming menu as it works to expand entertainment options for its audiences. The launch of Fight Sports on LiveXLive kicked off with the Mayweather vs. Paul fight streaming on June 6. Fight Sports network provides coverage of combat sports across...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Industrial Networking Solutions Acquires DH Wireless Solutions, Inc.

RICHARDSON, Texas (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. Ergotech Controls, Inc. dba Industrial Networking Solutions (“INS”) announced today the acquisition of DH Wireless Solutions, Inc. (“DH Wireless”), a value-add reseller and systems integrator for wireless Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity applications. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan, DH Wireless...
ComputersTrendHunter.com

Optimized Mesh Networking Solutions

The Zyxel WiFi 6 Mesh series has been unveiled by the brand as a range of devices to help satisfy the increasing number of consumers in need of reliable equipment to stay connected. The equipment comes in the form of the DX3300, DX3301, EX3300, EX3301 and the WX3100, which are...
TechnologyBusiness Insider

NEXCOM Offers a Robust Solution To Secure OT Network

TAIPEI, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances and Industry 4.0 solutions, introduces ISA140, a new industrial security appliance for building reliable OT network. ISA 140 perfectly fits all requirements of modern factories: compact DIN rail design makes it easily embedded into existing OT network infrastructure and ruggedized chassis helps withstand the test of harsh environments on production floors. Leveraging dual-core Intel® Atom® processor, ISA 140 features Out-of-Band remote management, seamless Wi-Fi/LTE connectivity, multiple ports for enabling more connections, and LAN ports with bypass for enhanced security and uninterrupted traffic.
ElectronicsGrand Rapids Business Journal

Samaritas, partners deliver tech-based eldercare solution

Samaritas announced a partnership with Netherlands-based 1Minuut to introduce assisted reality to care for older adults with dementia. The Samaritas Caregiver Accessible Resources Education Services (CARES) Program is delivered for the first time using Glass Enterprise Edition 2 together with 1Minuut’s Genzõ app to securely connect caregivers at home with specially trained professionals and increase dementia care skills for elder care providers.
Technologytucsonpost.com

Mavenir to deliver cloud-based 5G solutions on AWS

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mavenir, the network software provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, has announced support for deployments and integration of cloud-native telecom network functions with telco infrastructure solutions on Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS).
Softwareaithority.com

E2open to Combine With BluJay Solutions, a Leading Cloud-Based, Logistics Execution Platform

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc., a leading network-based provider of a 100% cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, announced that it will acquire BluJay Solutions, a leading cloud-based, logistics execution platform. Based on the price of E2open’s Class A Common Stock at May 25, 2021 market close, the stock and cash transaction is valued at approximately $1.7 billion.
Computerstechacrobat.com

Why Choose The Grandstream Network for Your IP Communications Solution

Communication is the mainstay of business success. You need to stay ahead of it, regardless of the size or scale of your organization. You must stay connected with your employees and customers at all times to operate successfully and match buyer expectations. A robust IP communication solution sets your business on the right track as it offers much more than traditional telephony.
Irvine, CAPosted by
TheStreet

Lantronix Announces Expanded Relationship With Insight Enterprises, Now Offering Full Range Of Products

IRVINE, Calif., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) - Get Report, a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware, today announced an expanded relationship with Insight Enterprises (NSIT) - Get Report, a Fortune 500-ranked provider of digital transformation solutions. Insight, the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, focuses on Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation and Connected Workforce solutions to help clients maximize the value of their technology.
Technologythefastmode.com

KORE to Deliver Cradlepoint’s Network Edge Solutions

KORE, a global leader in IoT solutions and worldwide Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS), has partnered with Cradlepoint, a leader in wireless WAN and 5G solutions, to bring a 5G-ready business continuity bundle to market. The KORE Business Connect solution provides 5G-ready business continuity to help companies avoid network outages and focus on...
Technologyviavisolutions.com

OFC 2021: VIAVI Expands Fiber Leadership with Testing Solutions for High-Speed Networks from Lab and Production to the Field

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) will showcase this week a range of products engineered to simplify and accelerate high-speed network test across all phases of the network lifecycle including development and system verification, manufacturing, turn up and installation, and troubleshooting and monitoring. The new products highlight the VIAVI presence at OFC 2021, taking place virtually from June 6-11. Over 100 exhibitors will participate.
Aerospace & Defenseworldairlinenews.com

KLM expands its intercontinental network this winter, adding six new destinations

After the previously announced expansions in Europe for summer 2021, KLM will also be adding new destinations to its intercontinental network on commencement of its winter schedule (October 31, 2021 to March 26, 2022). This ties in with KLM’s strategy of first expanding its network where recovery will be quickest, offering customers the broadest possible choice of destinations. The new destinations include Mombasa, Orlando, Cancun, Bridgetown, Port of Spain and Phuket.
Computersarxiv.org

Self-Supervised Learning of Event-Based Optical Flow with Spiking Neural Networks

Neuromorphic sensing and computing hold a promise for highly energy-efficient and high-bandwidth-sensor processing. A major challenge for neuromorphic computing is that learning algorithms for traditional artificial neural networks (ANNs) do not transfer directly to spiking neural networks (SNNs) due to the discrete spikes and more complex neuronal dynamics. As a consequence, SNNs have not yet been successfully applied to complex, large-scale tasks. In this article, we focus on the self-supervised learning problem of optical flow estimation from event-based camera inputs, and investigate the changes that are necessary to the state-of-the-art ANN training pipeline in order to successfully tackle it with SNNs. More specifically, we first modify the input event representation to encode a much smaller time slice with minimal explicit temporal information. Consequently, we make the network's neuronal dynamics and recurrent connections responsible for integrating information over time. Moreover, we reformulate the self-supervised loss function for event-based optical flow to improve its convexity. We perform experiments with various types of recurrent ANNs and SNNs using the proposed pipeline. Concerning SNNs, we investigate the effects of elements such as parameter initialization and optimization, surrogate gradient shape, and adaptive neuronal mechanisms. We find that initialization and surrogate gradient width play a crucial part in enabling learning with sparse inputs, while the inclusion of adaptivity and learnable neuronal parameters can improve performance. We show that the performance of the proposed ANNs and SNNs are on par with that of the current state-of-the-art ANNs trained in a self-supervised manner.
Technologythefastmode.com

SA's Herotel Selects Juniper & NEC to Deploy Segment Routing-based IP Network

Herotel, South Africa’s largest fixed wireless operator has selected Juniper Networks and NEC to enable the country’s first commercial network to deploy segment routing as part of a significant network upgrade initiative. Since its foundation in 2014, Herotel’s overarching mission has been to drive ubiquitous, affordable internet connectivity and access...