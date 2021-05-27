Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Augusta, GA

'She is an angel': Local caregiver wins national award for service

augustachronicle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 kept family apart, Joanne Freeman-Blake, a local certified nursing assistant at Visiting Angels, tried to make sure her patients saw her as family. “When I walk in the door, I let them know I’m family. We are talking, we are playing games, whatever I need to do to comfort them to let them know, ‘even though your family is not here, you still have family here because that is who I am, I’m coming in as your family’,” Freeman-Blake said.

www.augustachronicle.com
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Health
Augusta, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Angel#Service Members#Day Care#Patient Care#Cna#Visiting Angels Augusta#Fellow Caregivers#Family Members#Compassion#Vacation#God#Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Health Services
Related
Virginia Statewfxg.com

Charlie Norwood VA kicks off VA2K events for homeless Veterans

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - The Charlie Norwood VA is hosting a series of events this week to promote health and wellness while also supporting homeless veterans. The VA2K walk is usually a day-long event, but due to the pandemic, employees and local veterans will be able to participate in a weeklong series of events May 16-22, including a 24-hour step challenge on May 19 and a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on May 22.
Richmond County, GAwfxg.com

COVID-19 vaccine clinics available May 19 & 20

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The East Central Public Health District is offering COVD-19 vaccines at two separate locations on May 19 and 20. MTAG Sports Complex - 4304 Sudan Rd. 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Moderna vaccines. Followup vaccines will be provided after four weeks. Must be eighteen years...
Augusta, GAwfxg.com

CYBER NEWS NOW: Rise Augusta celebrates successful fundraiser

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - We have an update to a story we first told you about here, about an ambitious fundraiser for Richmond County Schools, designed to bring tech to the classroom. That goal was reached--- and then some. “When I first started this, a lot of times people were like...
Augusta, GAwfxg.com

CARES Act funding goes to combat homelessness in Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta commissioners vote to direct federal CARES Act funding to combat homelessness in our Richmond County. The city is allocating more than half a million dollars to help the county’s homeless citizens and according to Augusta Richmond County Commissioner Brandon Garrett, the majority of the money is going to the local Salvation Army to offset the deficit in its operating expenses.