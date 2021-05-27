'She is an angel': Local caregiver wins national award for service

As COVID-19 kept family apart, Joanne Freeman-Blake, a local certified nursing assistant at Visiting Angels, tried to make sure her patients saw her as family. “When I walk in the door, I let them know I’m family. We are talking, we are playing games, whatever I need to do to comfort them to let them know, ‘even though your family is not here, you still have family here because that is who I am, I’m coming in as your family’,” Freeman-Blake said.