Labour has demanded an "urgent investigation" into Tory finances after Boris Johnson's party recorded tens of thousands of pounds in donations from companies that no longer exist.In a letter to the Electoral Commission opposition party chair Anneliese Dodds warned of "potential breaches of electoral law" by the Conservatives.Three donations totalling £20,000 were recorded to Mr Johnson's party from two companies, Stridewell Estates and Unionist Building, according to an investigation by the news website Insider.But in both cases Companies House records appear to show the firms had been dissolved by the time the donations were made.A spokesperson for Stridewell Estates Limited...