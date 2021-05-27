New rules designed to prevent abuse and misuse of social media: RS Prasad

Social Media Etiquette: How To Play Fair In Online Training. When you consider corporate social media practices, there are two elements. One, appropriate behavior within the office, and two, suitable etiquette for training. Similarly, there are two angles for social media in online training. You could focus on teaching your team how to use social media the right way. Or you could be more concerned with guidelines that apply to them during online training sessions. For example, you might not want them using their phones in the middle of an online training module. Or you could be more focused on teaching them how to operate your brand accounts. In this article, I’m focusing on the latter by highlighting 8 social media etiquette rules that apply in online training.