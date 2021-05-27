Cancel
Hoboken, NJ

Police Activity Briefly Suspends NJ Transit Rail Service at Hoboken Terminal

By Eric Carle
NBC New York
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice activity in Hoboken briefly suspended NJ Transit rail service in and out of the city's terminal and delayed buses Thursday morning. Rail service was halted just after 7 a.m. after a bomb squad was requested to Grove Street between Newark and 18th streets and the roads were blocked off as law enforcement officials investigated. No other details on the investigation were released but an official in a blast suit was seen walking underneath a rail overpass..

