A potential revival of the Iran nuclear deal could lift the sanctions that have crippled the country’s oil exports since 2018. The timing of such an agreement is uncertain, as is the nature of potential sanctions relief. But if a deal is reached in the next month, Iran could raise its oil exports in the second half of the year and into 2022. Iran’s return to the market could spoil the party for Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) states hoping to reap the benefits of an improving demand environment, but for now the producers’ club seems unconcerned.