Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Point Pleasant Beach JOINs Forces With Jenkinson’s For A Family Friendly Summer

By Debra Jean
ocscanner.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoint Pleasant Beach Government and Jenkinsons Join Forces to Release New Measures for Family Friendly Summer. Years ago, the slogan beloved by those who came to enjoy the beach and boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach was a simple one: “A Nice Place For Nice People”. The importance of that mantra is renewed once more for the summer of 2021 after a series of meetings between the town government and Jenkinsons this past week.

