I just wanted to thank The Lakewood Scoop and its staff for being so mindful and sensitive in the aftermath of the Meron tragedy. While others were quick to post videos and images of our fellow Yidden literally dying for the sake of “clicks,” you did not publish a single image or video from the scene, correctly noting that “footage from the scene is graphic and will not be published on TLS.” You guys were the only ones who I saw that did the right thing and kudos to you for that.