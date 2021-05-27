Knock-in and precise nucleotide substitution using near-PAMless engineered Cas9 variants in Dictyostelium discoideum
The powerful genome editing tool Streptococcus pyogenes Cas9 (SpCas9) requires the trinucleotide NGG as a protospacer adjacent motif (PAM). The PAM requirement is limitation for precise genome editing such as single amino-acid substitutions and knock-ins at specific genomic loci since it occurs in narrow editing window. Recently, SpCas9 variants (i.e., xCas9 3.7, SpCas9-NG, and SpRY) were developed that recognise the NG dinucleotide or almost any other PAM sequences in human cell lines. In this study, we evaluated these variants in Dictyostelium discoideum. In the context of targeted mutagenesis at an NG PAM site, we found that SpCas9-NG and SpRY were more efficient than xCas9 3.7. In the context of NA, NT, NG, and NC PAM sites, the editing efficiency of SpRY was approximately 60% at NR (R = A and G) but less than 22% at NY (Y = T and C). We successfully used SpRY to generate knock-ins at specific gene loci using donor DNA flanked by 60 bp homology arms. In addition, we achieved point mutations with efficiencies as high as 97.7%. This work provides tools that will significantly expand the gene loci that can be targeted for knock-out, knock-in, and precise point mutation in D. discoideum.www.nature.com