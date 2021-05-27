State by State: June 2021
WASHINGTON, D.C.: EMS Advocates Make Cases to Congress in Virtual Visits. The annual EMS On the Hill Day lobbying effort was held in April, bringing EMS advocates face to face with lawmakers to discuss legislation important to the industry. This year’s visits with Senators and Representatives were held virtually. Four legislative priorities were on the agenda to discuss: the Protecting Access to Ground Ambulance Medical Services Act; funding for SIREN Act grants; the EMS Counts Act; and permanent reimbursement for treatment in place. For more on the bills, see https://naemt.org/events/ems-on-the-hill-day/2021-emshd-materials.www.emsworld.com