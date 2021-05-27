State by State: June 2021

Illinois voters will head to the primary election polls on June 28, 2022, a ripple effect from delayed U.S. Census data. The General Assembly voted to push back the 2022 primary election, usually the third Tuesday in March, and delay when candidates for established parties can begin circulating petitions to Jan. 13, according to Kevin Semlow, Illinois Farm Bureau director of state legislation. Those petitions, which will require about one-third fewer signatures, would be submitted between March 7 and March 14, 2022. The legislation also adjusted corresponding voting deadliness for the June 28 primary, including mail-in ballots, early voting and voting requirements.