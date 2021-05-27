Could These Friends Gifts BE Any More Perfect?

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Yes, somehow it’s almost Father’s Day! But don’t worry, you’ve still got plenty of time to find the perfect gift before June 20. To save you the trouble of looking for one, we’ll just get to the point: Brightland’s limited-run Summer Grilling Capsule is the ultimate gift for Dad, especially if the Dad in question happens to love to grill. It includes a bottle of Brightland’s delightfully zesty LUCID lemon-infused olive oil, two cedar grilling planks from family-owned Wildwood Grilling, hand-harvested salt from J.Q. Dickinson Saltworks, and to top it all off, The Spout, which is Brightland’s beautiful and practical bottle topper that pours out a perfect drizzle.