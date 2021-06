Chia Network’s IPO is expected to clarify its regulatory environment and protect customers from market volatility by allowing them to use currency. Chia Network In. plans to go public via an IPO this year with high consideration of a SPAC merger just a month after launching. The company raised $61 million from investors such as Richmond Global Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz. This more than doubled its valuation to $500 million. Breyer Capital, Slow Ventures, True Ventures, Naval Ravikant, Cygni Capital, DHVC, and Collab+Currency also participated in the funding round.