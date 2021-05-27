Digital Realty Expands Global PlatformDIGITAL® with New Data Centers in Downtown Toronto, Canada and Marseille, France

Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (AMZN) - Get Report, announced that it plans to open an infrastructure region in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the first half of 2022. The new AWS Middle East (UAE) Region will consist of three Availability Zones and become AWS's second region in the Middle East with the existing AWS Region in Bahrain, giving customers more choice and flexibility to leverage advanced technologies from the world's leading cloud. Globally, AWS has 80 Availability Zones across 25 geographic regions, with plans to launch 18 more Availability Zones and six more AWS Regions in Australia, India, Indonesia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates. For more information on AWS's global infrastructure, go to: https://aws.amazon.com/about-aws/global-infrastructure/.