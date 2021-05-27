Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Digital Realty Expands Global PlatformDIGITAL® with New Data Centers in Downtown Toronto, Canada and Marseille, France

By Digital Realty
elpasoinc.com
 6 days ago

PlatformDIGITAL® provides trusted foundation for resilient digital business as industries accelerate digital transformations globally. New highly-connected downtown data center is company's third in the emerging tech hub of Toronto. MRS4 will provide 13.6 MW of capacity and direct access to 14 submarine cables landing in Marseille. AUSTIN, Texas, May 27,...

www.elpasoinc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Global Network#Digital Data#Technology Company#Cnw#North American#Digital Realty#Emea#One Century Place#Toronto Star#Metro Connect#Canadian#Cto#Beanfield Metroconnect#Service Exchange#Ibm#The Ibm Cloud#Twitter#Linkedin#Three Point Turn Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessaithority.com

Zayo Completes Acquisition Of Intelligent Fiber Network

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. has closed its acquisition of Indiana Fiber Network, LLC d/b/a Intelligent Fiber Network (IFN), a fiber connectivity provider serving multiple markets in Indiana. The acquisition adds more than 5,000 route miles of dense fiber with on-net connections to nearly 1,000 enterprise buildings in cities including Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Columbus, Terre Haute and South Bend.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Telus expands ‘Tech for Good’ program across Canada

Telus has partnered with March of Dimes Canada to expand its ‘Tech for Good’ program to help support Canadians with disabilities. The Tech for Good program provides people with disabilities access to assistive technologists at March of Dimes Canada who have specialized knowledge about accessibility barriers and assistive technologies for mobile devices.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Telia Company's Divestment Of Telia Carrier Completed

STOCKHOLM, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telia Company has today completed the divestment of Telia Carrier to Polhem Infra as all conditions, including regulatory approvals, have been met. Telia Company's divestment of Telia Carrier completed. On October 6, 2020, Telia Company announced the divestment of its subsidiary Telia Carrier to...
Businessretaildive.com

Digital brand company Perch raises $775M to expand globally

As the market for scaling digital brands heats up, Perch, a digital commerce company that acquires and grows Amazon third-party and other direct-to-consumer brands, has raised $775 million. The Series A funding round included participation from the SoftBank Vision Fund, Spark Capital and Victory Park Capital, the company announced on Wednesday.
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Syndigo Acquires Riversand, Expanding Product and Master Data Capabilities for Global Client Base

Combined Solution Portfolio Will Offer More Comprehensive Options to Deliver a Complete Customer Experience. CHICAGO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Syndigo, a Chicago-based leading SaaS product information and syndication company, and a portfolio company of Summit Partners and The Jordan Company, today announced the acquisition of Riversand, a leading cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Americasthepaypers.com

Canada launches digital identity strategy

Canada has launched a new strategy for its digital operations, which focusses on the need for trusted digital identities built in open standards for public and private sector interoperability. The strategy also pays attention to upgraded authentication methods for citizens and government workers alike. The ‘Digital Operations Strategic Plan: 2021-2024’...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

AWS To Open Data Centers In UAE

Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (AMZN) - Get Report, announced that it plans to open an infrastructure region in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the first half of 2022. The new AWS Middle East (UAE) Region will consist of three Availability Zones and become AWS's second region in the Middle East with the existing AWS Region in Bahrain, giving customers more choice and flexibility to leverage advanced technologies from the world's leading cloud. Globally, AWS has 80 Availability Zones across 25 geographic regions, with plans to launch 18 more Availability Zones and six more AWS Regions in Australia, India, Indonesia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates. For more information on AWS's global infrastructure, go to: https://aws.amazon.com/about-aws/global-infrastructure/.
Businessthefastmode.com

Liberty Global, Digital Colony to Launch JV to Develop Edge Data Centers in Europe

Liberty Global, one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, and Digital Colony, a leading global investment firm, recently announced the creation of AtlasEdge Data Centres, a European Edge data center business. AtlasEdge will deliver services via an extensive network of facilities located close to consumer and...
BusinessCoinTelegraph

Marathon Digital plans ‘carbon neutral’ data center for Bitcoin mining

Marathon Digital Holdings, a United States enterprise Bitcoin (BTC) mining company, has unveiled plans to achieve 70% carbon neutrality for its cryptocurrency mining operations. The company aims to reduce its carbon footprint by constructing a new data center that will host approximately 73,000 previously purchased Bitcoin miners as part of...
Americasmaritime-executive.com

Canada Backs New Maritime Decarbonization Center in Vancouver

The Vancouver Maritime Centre for Climate (VMCC) has announced the launch of Operation Flagship, a program to foster climate solution pilot projects and accelerate the adoption of emissions reduction solutions. The center's objective is to help shipowners, operators, ports and terminals - as well as the supporting land-based infrastructure -...
BusinessLight Reading

Liberty Global risks losing way with 'AtlasEdge' data center plan

Spinning off property assets has quickly become the latest craze among Europe's debt-burdened telcos. The usual gambit involves the towers that operators decorate with mobile network equipment. But Liberty Global – a relatively towers-light cable operator – is bidding adieu to its data centers instead. More than 100 facilities in...
Militarythefastmode.com

Military Precision in the Data Center: Expanding the Right Way into International Markets Featured

Veterans are an often misunderstood and overlooked resource pool. Many in the private sector believe their military specialties do not translate well to civilian roles. Often, HR teams overlook the value of a veteran’s transferable skills in the areas of equipment maintenance, planning, budgeting, and crisis response. Direct, specialized job experience is what counts in today’s economy, and, as a result, veterans can get left behind. When business leaders finally connect the dots and realize that it is an individual’s core qualities that count the most - critical thinking, problem solving, leadership - the value of veterans becomes immediately apparent.
Technologyaithority.com

On24 Expands Global Localization of Digital Experience Platform to Japan

Continued investments in Asia-Pacific support company’s growth and accelerate customers’ shift to digital-first engagement. ON24 announced the availability of the ON24 Digital Experience Platform in Japanese, furthering the company’s ongoing investments in Asia-Pacific to scale operations and support its increasing number of customers throughout the region. With Japanese language availability first in ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 is expanding global localization of its platform and services. Now local and multinational companies have an end-to-end platform for digital engagement and rich audience data to drive more impactful customer experiences in Japan.
Redmond, WALumia UK

Morgan Stanley and Microsoft collaborate to accelerate cloud transformation

Companies co-innovating to support Morgan Stanley’s digital transformation and propel financial services industry forward by bringing together world-class technology solutions and engineering teams. NEW YORK and REDMOND, Wash. — June 2, 2021 — Morgan Stanley and Microsoft Corp. on Wednesday announced a strategic cloud partnership aimed at accelerating the firm’s...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Global Cloud Enterprise Content Management Market To Reach $97 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Enterprise Content Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

IIoT Platform Market Outlook: Big Move in Years to Come | Software AG, PTC Inc., Hitachi, Ltd.

Global IIoT Platform Market Size study, by Offering (Platform, Services), by Application (Asset Management, Supply Chain Management, Business Process Optimization, Workforce Management, Automation Control, Emergency and Incident Management), by Vertical (Energy and Utilities, Chemical and Materials, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Semiconductor and Electronics, Medical Devices, Machine Manufacturing, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider IIoT Platform market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, IIoT Platform market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.