DHEC's new initiative to make vaccine available

QUESTION: "Are all three vaccines available at each site in New Hampshire?" ANSWER: "Our fixed vaccination sites that are run by the state do tend to have more formulations available, so we're able to vaccinate under 18-year-olds, which requires the Pfizer vaccine. We have special clinics set up for people if they prefer the one-and-done vaccine formulation (Johnson & Johnson), so those fixed sites do have all of the formulations available generally. In terms of some of our smaller sites, many of them do only have one type of formulation available. For example, if you go to a pharmacy, they're likely only carrying one type of vaccine."