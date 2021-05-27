Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

DHEC's new initiative to make vaccine available

FOX Carolina
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDHEC to bring vaccine clinics to place where groups gather the most. Justin Dorsey has the details.

www.foxcarolina.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhec#Vaccine Clinics#Initiative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Greenville, SCFOX Carolina

DHEC looking to bring vaccine to breweries, public parks, and more

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - it’s a new twist to DHEC’s mission to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to people and communities across the Palmetto State in innovative ways. The agency announced Wednesday during their regular briefing that new campaigns could see vaccine clinics established in places like state parks, breweries, and more.
HealthWMUR.com

Are all three vaccines available at each site in New Hampshire?

QUESTION: "Are all three vaccines available at each site in New Hampshire?" ANSWER: "Our fixed vaccination sites that are run by the state do tend to have more formulations available, so we're able to vaccinate under 18-year-olds, which requires the Pfizer vaccine. We have special clinics set up for people if they prefer the one-and-done vaccine formulation (Johnson & Johnson), so those fixed sites do have all of the formulations available generally. In terms of some of our smaller sites, many of them do only have one type of formulation available. For example, if you go to a pharmacy, they're likely only carrying one type of vaccine."
Public HealthJournal & Sunday Journal

COVID-19 vaccines now available at all GIANT Co.'s pharmacies

MARTINSBURG — The GIANT Company announced COVID-19 vaccinations are now available at its 132 Giant and Martin's in-store pharmacies. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to adults 18 and above. No appointment necessary for adults 18 and above, with walk-in vaccinations available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

DHEC: Johnson & Johnson vaccine to now be offered at Columbia Place Mall

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wednesday afternoon, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced they will now be offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Columbia Place Mall. Starting next Thursday, May 27, all residents over the age of 18 can visit the mall to get their shot.
Whatcom County, WAKGMI

Whatcom County’s initial vaccination rate hits 50%

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Whatcom County’s population has reached a milestone in getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. County Health Department Director Erika Lautenbach told the Bellingham City Council this week that 50% have gotten at least one shot. She says that’s among the entire population of the county and not...
Citrus County, FLCitrus County Chronicle

Vaccines for homebound now available

Homebound Citrus County residents will now find it easier to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Due to a lesser demand of the Department of Health in Citrus County for onsite vaccinations, agency spokeswoman Audrey Stasko said the local DOH will be offering vaccines to the homebound. The program allows for DOH-Citrus staff...
Public Healthbizjournals

Employers can plan for workforce vaccinations under new state initiative

Employers can now request group appointments and pop-up clinics to increase vaccination rates among employees with no cost, using Gov. Gavin Newsom's Employer Vaccination Toolkit, his office announced on Thursday. The toolkit available online also includes outreach documents, such as vaccine education materials, Covid-19 supplemental paid sick leave information and...
Charleston, SCholycitysinner.com

Nonprofit Holds DHEC Sponsored Vaccine Clinic on Sea Islands

Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach will partner with SC DHEC to host a free COVID19 vaccination clinic at Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach’s Johns Island location at 1684 Brownswood Rd., Johns Island, on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 from 4 pm to 7 pm. The clinic is open to the public and for anyone over the age of 18.
Rock Hill, SCRock Hill Herald

DHEC, McMaster’s office honors Rock Hill clinic for reaching COVID vaccine milestone

South Carolina’s health department recognized Rock Hill’s vaccination clinic Wednesday as a “community hero” after it administered more than 50,000 COVID-19 shots. The clinic, which works in partnership with Piedmont Medical Center, also was given a governor’s proclamation from Gov. Henry McMaster for “its efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19,” according to a press release from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Laurens County, SCgolaurens.com

DHEC reporting 179 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 2 new cases in Laurens County

Today's cases and deaths for June 1, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19) Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19) Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing) Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard) 6,265 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests) 2.6% percent positive. Facility reports. Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals. Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata. Assisted living visitation status...
HealthScranton Times

'Hygiene hypothesis' connection: Cleanliness and immune system

Q: Our sister is a messy housekeeper. She calls it the “hygiene hypothesis,” and says it’s why her kids don’t have asthma or allergies and don’t catch colds often. Does avoiding antibacterial products and letting the dogs on the couch really keep her kids healthy? We can’t tell if she’s kidding.