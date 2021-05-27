Cancel
Dubai is a paradise for “digital nomads”— and hell for low-wage gig workers

By Meaghan Tobin
restofworld.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese days, anyone with a laptop, a Wi-Fi connection, and a robust bank account can work from Dubai. The city’s government website suggests that working remotely from the desert city is practically vacation-like: Advertisements featuring a woman laughing behind her laptop next to a pool give the impression that you can swim laps between Zoom calls, and enjoy the seamless benefits of a city filled with app-based amenities. The image is convincing: More than 55,000 people have been attracted to the luxury amenities and frictionless lifestyle of the United Arab Emirates and moved to Dubai over the course of the pandemic.

restofworld.org
