Right alongside fitness, health and fashion – financial freedom is the goal of many of America’s millennials. With the rapid shift of consumer spending from traditional retail to e-commerce gave rise to a generation of e-commerce entrepreneurs who found ways to capitalize on the growth of e-commerce to achieve their financial and lifestyle goals. One of these young entrepreneurs is Mike Clum, a 28 year old CEO from Cleveland, OH leading one of the fastest growing media and e-commerce companies in the country. Today we sit down with him to hear his perspective on starting, building, and achieving in the e-commerce and business world at a young age.