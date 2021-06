Australian artist Alex Preston is up to some big things and has swung by to spin a mix showcasing his style for the This Is Home series. While countries in the Northern Hemisphere helped usher in what would become the electronic music scene early on, Australia has become a perennial force to be reckoned with over the years as well. The country has brought forth some of the biggest names in dance music in genres ranging from house to drum and bass while hosting iconic festivals along the way. And one of the artists who is looking to carve out even more space in the thriving scene Down Under is Alex Preston.