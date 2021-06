Meghan, holding Archie, with her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and the late Duke of Edinburgh. SAR treatment will have to wait for Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The newborn daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not instantly become a princess, but he will have the right to be when Queen Elizabeth II, his great-grandmother, dies. Like her older brother, two-year-old Archie, she also doesn’t have any official titles. Both, however, will be entitled to the treatment of His Royal Highness when Prince Charles inherits the crown and scepter from his 95-year-old mother. When that happens the children of the Dukes of Sussex will have risen in the line of succession to become “children of a son of a monarch”, explains the ‘Daily Mail’.