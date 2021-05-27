Cancel
Interior Design

Survey: Consumers plan more spending on their homes

Furniture Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Consumers are coming out of the pandemic era with new priorities for home décor, eschewing designs that express one’s personality in favor of feel-good spaces. Sullivan’s new décor survey offers insights applicable to broader consumer attitudes about their homes. It found 52% plan to spend the...

Cell PhonesPosted by
pymnts

NEW DATA: Superconnected Consumers Spend 26 Pct More On Food Orders

Connected devices are key to driving spend in the increasingly digital-first — and sometimes digital-only — economy, and the restaurant industry is no exception. Restaurant customers have long shifted away from dining in person in favor of ordering online and dining at home. No two of these so-called “connected consumers”...
Home & GardenGifts & Decorative Accessories

Consumer Behavior Indicates Rise in Home Décor Spending

The thought of returning to in-store shopping and inviting guests back into homes has consumers excited about updating their home décor this year, according to a recent Sullivans Home Décor Consumer Behavior Survey. With 76 percent of shoppers looking to purchase the same or more décor products than in previous years, retailers should feel optimistic about sales in the months to come.
Businessfa-mag.com

Consumer Spending 'On Fast Forward' As Covid Hibernation Ends

Americans are leaving the house, ditching the masks and spending again. At Walmart Inc., sales of teeth whitening kits doubled last month while luggage soared 400% and gum and mints flew off the shelves. Sales in Target Corp. stores jumped as shoppers grabbed dresses, cosmetics, sunscreen and sporting goods. Macy’s Inc. saw increased demand for prom dresses, stylish sandals and even tailored clothing for men as offices reopen.
AgricultureWALA-TV FOX10

Consumers are seeing rising meat prices, survey shows

Meat eaters are paying more at the grocery store, according to a Bloomberg survey. Two-thirds of shoppers are saying they are paying more for red meat now than before the pandemic. And 59 percent say they are paying more for chicken. Fruit has also gone up, according to the majority...
ApparelPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Consumer Spending on Apparel Slips as Stimulus Funds Slow

Consumer spending on clothing and footwear fell a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent in April to $464.46 billion from $481.79 billion the prior month, continuing a wobbly pattern of gains and losses over the last six months. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), overall personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased 0.5 percent, or $80.3…
RetailWALA-TV FOX10

Target reports optimistic consumers are spending again

Target has exceeded first-quarter earnings, according to a sales report, and is seeing optimistic consumers return to spending again. The discount retailer says its fiscal first-quarter sales that ended May 1 jumped a whopping 23 percent. Target says revenue rose to $24.2 billion from the same period a year ago.
Public Healthkentlive.news

Six in ten households not planning to spend more money after lockdown

Britons are set to rein in their spending despite building up £180 billion of savings during the coronavirus lockdowns, according to new figures. A poll by Ipsos Mori revealed nearly six in 10 (58%) households say their spending will either remain the same or drop in the coming months – casting doubt on hopes for a consumer-led rebound in the UK economy.
Electronicsachrnews.com

Ductless Demand Takes Off as People Spend More Time at Home

Residential ductless systems are in the perfect environment for growth. Activities have shifted to people’s homes, increasing their need to control comfort in different rooms. Governments are pushing a move toward electrification. And manufacturers are promoting a wider array of products than ever. Jeff Wagner, owner of Jansen Heating, Air...
BusinessTimes Daily

US consumers boosted spending in April as inflation surged

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans increased their spending by 0.5% in April, a slowdown after a massive gain in March that had been powered by the distribution of billions of dollars in individual stimulus checks. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
Internetmartechseries.com

New Consumer Survey of More than 6,500 Consumers Reveals Increasing Importance of Product Reviews to Establish Trust and Drive Purchase Behavior

Ratings and reviews have become the most important factor impacting online purchase decisions, ranking above price, free shipping, brand and recommendations from family and friends – according to a new survey of more than 6,500 consumers conducted by PowerReviews. This marks a shift in consumer behavior. Similar surveys fielded by...
Retailglobalnewsbreaking.com

Gap and Walmart Partner to Introduce Gap Home

Walmart has teamed up with Gap to create an exclusive home goods brand. The brand will be called “Gap Home” and will appear on Walmart.com on June 24, Gap and Walmart Thursday announced. Gap is the first fashion retailer to partner with Walmart in the home space, delivering a multi-year...
Interior DesignFurniture Today

A Timeless and “California Cool” Collection: SALTY Furniture and Raili Clasen

This press release is submitted and shown here in its original form, unedited by Furniture Today. COSTA MESA, Calif. (May 27, 2021) — SALTY Furniture, creator of the original surfboard coffee table, has collaborated with California interior designer Raili Clasen to release a new surfboard coffee table collection. Inspired by SALTY Furniture’s The One XL model, Raili Clasen deconstructs and designs her version of this iconic SALTY Furniture piece. The collection boasts a contrast between the lightness of a surfboard and the weight of marble, effortlessly combining the earth and sea. Clasen has designed both tables with fresh aesthetics and clean lines in mind, resulting in sophisticated final products. Inspired by the Malibu funboard shape and combined with midcentury Jean Prouvé–style legs, the tables offer height and stability along with sleek design and organic curves. Each table’s underside is signed by Clasen.
EconomyTech Times

What is Home Improvement Consumer Financing

The home improvement industry is a trillion-dollar market. It is a booming industry with more and more homeowners wanting to invest in their homes, especially with the way technology is changing the world. This has led to an increase in home improvement loans and financing options for customers, which can be very beneficial for business owners.
Travelthejetset.tv

Consumers Willing to Spend $2,400 on Summer Travel Plans According to Poll

2020 was a difficult year for the travel industry. But as domestic travel demand picks up, it’s interesting to know what to expect from travelers. ValuePenguin recently conducted a poll on 2,000 Americans and discovered an optimistic forecast for summer travel this year. According to their survey, 53% are looking...