Survey: Consumers plan more spending on their homes

This press release is submitted and shown here in its original form, unedited by Furniture Today. COSTA MESA, Calif. (May 27, 2021) — SALTY Furniture, creator of the original surfboard coffee table, has collaborated with California interior designer Raili Clasen to release a new surfboard coffee table collection. Inspired by SALTY Furniture’s The One XL model, Raili Clasen deconstructs and designs her version of this iconic SALTY Furniture piece. The collection boasts a contrast between the lightness of a surfboard and the weight of marble, effortlessly combining the earth and sea. Clasen has designed both tables with fresh aesthetics and clean lines in mind, resulting in sophisticated final products. Inspired by the Malibu funboard shape and combined with midcentury Jean Prouvé–style legs, the tables offer height and stability along with sleek design and organic curves. Each table’s underside is signed by Clasen.