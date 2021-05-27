Woman Gave Birth To Baby So Big It Took Two People To Lift Him Up

Children, as cute as they look from a distance, can be really a handful because you also have to raise them. Perhaps that is why even when I think of a time in future, when I would come around to the idea of giving birth, just the mere possibility of it being twins, giving me an extra baby than what I had anticipated for leaves me worried. Not to forget, accounting for the off-chance that it is a case of triplets! And even though it is said that the pain is just the same, whether you push out one, two or three babies, what happens when your triplets are apart by a decade?