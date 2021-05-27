Cancel
Woman Gave Birth To Baby So Big It Took Two People To Lift Him Up

By Kris Di
iheartintelligence.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuckinghamshire, United Kingdom: A couple was left in awe when they welcomed a baby so big it was hard to lift by just one person. On March 25, Amy Smit, 27, and her husband Zac, 28, were stunned to learn that baby boy, Zagrys (Zeik), weighed an astonishing 12lbs (5.5 kgs) and was nearly two feet tall (60cm). Funnily enough, Zeik wouldn’t even fit on a regular scale, so doctors had to bring in a more suitable scale to weigh him.

iheartintelligence.com
