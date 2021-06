The black and white checkered tile, the neon signage, the car wash out back and, yes, its insistence on serving no-nonsense burgers, hot dogs and shakes all help Hob Nob evoke the optimism and industriousness of the post-WWII era. Something in the shininess, the bustle, even the noise of passing traffic, make it feel like an appropriate venue to eat a burger with all the fixings and contemplate a time when the country, thanks to the heroic exploits of its military men and women, saw itself propelled on an upward trajectory the likes of which might not be seen again for generations.